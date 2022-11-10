Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Congress and the Biden administration urged the Supreme Court to ensure that lawmakers are granted possession of Donald Trump's tax returns; A Chinese real-estate developer was found guilty of bribing a former LA councilman; A judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit against singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, and more.

National

White House and Congress urge Supreme Court to turn Trump away in tax fight

Congress and the Biden administration filed briefs at the Supreme Court on Thursday, urging the justices to ensure that lawmakers are granted possession of former President Donald Trump's tax returns.

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla., to speak on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The midterms did not show a ‘red wave.’ That’s thanks to Gen Z voters, experts say

Experts say widespread wins for Democrats on Tuesday night are defying early poll predictions of a “red wave” because Gen Z voters turned out in high numbers, signaling their concern for the rights of all Americans.

A voter moves to cast her ballot at an electronic counting machine at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Markets take Republican midterm losses in stride with inflation in retreat

Inflation data that show prices finally stabilizing brought welcome cheer to Wall Street this week before it could even properly mourn the midterms election results.

Supporters of New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin watch from the Republican's election night party on Nov. 8, 2022, as media outlets begin to call the race for Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Judge dismisses defamation lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers

Citing a right to free speech, a judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by music producer Chris Nelson against singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

Phoebe Bridgers performing at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in 2021 (Andy Witchger / Wikipedia)

Regional

Chinese developer found guilty of bribing former LA City Councilman José Huizar

A Chinese real-estate developer was found guilty of bribing former LA City Councilman José Huizar with lavish gambling trips and a $600,000 loan in exchange for his support in getting approval for a planned 77-story mixed-use development in downtown LA.

Los Angeles Councilman José Huizar, center, arrives at the First Street federal courthouse for a hearing to set a tentative trial date on charges of accepting bribes from developers. (Courthouse News photo / Nathan Solis)

Illinois Congressman Chuy Garcia announces run for Chicago mayor

Democratic Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García announced he was entering the 2023 Chicago mayoral race on Thursday, less than 48 hours after winning reelection to his seat in Illinois' 4th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., announced he was running in Chicago's 2023 mayoral election, less than two days after winning reelection to the state's 4th Congressional District. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

International

The Mass Trespass: How a mountain protest gave the English a right to ramble

The story of how England's impoverished working classes won the right to ramble across moors, forests, hills and mountains begins on a black hunk of gritstone called the Kinder Scout.

Stanage Edge, a gritsone escarpment in the northern Peak District near the Kinder Scout Photo taken January 2018. (Cain Burdeau/Courthouse News Service)

Nordic islands face pressure to end decades-old fishing deal with Russia

Fishing is a key economic driver for the Faroe Islands, and since 1977 the sector has been boosted by a comprehensive bilateral trade deal with Russia. Now locals are having heated arguments on whether to end or renew it after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.