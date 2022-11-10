Top 8 today

National
White House and Congress urge Supreme Court to turn Trump away in tax fight
Congress and the Biden administration filed briefs at the Supreme Court on Thursday, urging the justices to ensure that lawmakers are granted possession of former President Donald Trump's tax returns.
The midterms did not show a ‘red wave.’ That’s thanks to Gen Z voters, experts say
Experts say widespread wins for Democrats on Tuesday night are defying early poll predictions of a “red wave” because Gen Z voters turned out in high numbers, signaling their concern for the rights of all Americans.
Markets take Republican midterm losses in stride with inflation in retreat
Inflation data that show prices finally stabilizing brought welcome cheer to Wall Street this week before it could even properly mourn the midterms election results.
Judge dismisses defamation lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers
Citing a right to free speech, a judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by music producer Chris Nelson against singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.
Regional
Chinese developer found guilty of bribing former LA City Councilman José Huizar
A Chinese real-estate developer was found guilty of bribing former LA City Councilman José Huizar with lavish gambling trips and a $600,000 loan in exchange for his support in getting approval for a planned 77-story mixed-use development in downtown LA.
Illinois Congressman Chuy Garcia announces run for Chicago mayor
Democratic Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García announced he was entering the 2023 Chicago mayoral race on Thursday, less than 48 hours after winning reelection to his seat in Illinois' 4th Congressional District.
International
The Mass Trespass: How a mountain protest gave the English a right to ramble
The story of how England's impoverished working classes won the right to ramble across moors, forests, hills and mountains begins on a black hunk of gritstone called the Kinder Scout.
Nordic islands face pressure to end decades-old fishing deal with Russia
Fishing is a key economic driver for the Faroe Islands, and since 1977 the sector has been boosted by a comprehensive bilateral trade deal with Russia. Now locals are having heated arguments on whether to end or renew it after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
