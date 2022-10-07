Top 8 today

National
US payrolls rise by 263,000 as jobless rate drops to 3.5%
American employers added 263,000 jobs in September, a sign that the labor market remains resilient but may be cooling off heading into the winter months.
Wall Street falters in bid to put September in the rear view
Wall Street looked to be in for a reversal of fortune early in the week but another positive jobs report — and the corresponding likelihood of higher interest rates next month — cut into the gains.
Agent saw Oath Keepers leader with 90s-era badge to access US Capitol ‘unescorted’
The man accused of spearheading a seditious conspiracy last year had unescorted badge access to the Capitol building from his work as a legislative assistant in the 1990s, a Capitol Police special agent testified Friday.
Regional
Californians unlikely to sign off on legal sports betting
More than half the states in the country have legalized gambling on sporting events, in some capacity or another. California appears unlikely to join them any time soon.
Uvalde school police force indefinitely suspended over mass shooting response
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District on Friday announced it is indefinitely suspending “all activities” of its school police force, part of the ongoing fallout over a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
California’s pork standards to face high court scrutiny
The Supreme Court will decide if California voters can have humanely raised pork or if the new law causes too much chaos outside state lines.
Churches’ fight over Santa Clara County Covid restrictions on thin ice
Ruling on a fourth amended complaint in a case that goes back to the early days of the pandemic, a federal judge gutted the bulk of two Santa Clara County churches' claims they were unfairly and unconstitutionally targeted by the county's lockdown orders — but kept alive state constitutional claims for which the churches seek only nominal damages.
International
Nobel Peace Prize goes to human rights activists in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine
The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to human rights activists in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine with the Norwegian Nobel Committee making a special plea for the release of imprisoned 60-year-old Belarusian activist and opposition politician Ales Bialiatski.
