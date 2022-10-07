Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%; The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to human rights activists in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine; Uvalde’s school district suspended its police force over their mass shooting response, and more.

National

US payrolls rise by 263,000 as jobless rate drops to 3.5%

American employers added 263,000 jobs in September, a sign that the labor market remains resilient but may be cooling off heading into the winter months.

Job openings are advertised at Carl’s Ice Cream in Normal, Ill., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Kevin Lessmiller/Courthouse News)

Wall Street falters in bid to put September in the rear view

Wall Street looked to be in for a reversal of fortune early in the week but another positive jobs report — and the corresponding likelihood of higher interest rates next month — cut into the gains.

The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.(Seth Wenig/AP)

Agent saw Oath Keepers leader with 90s-era badge to access US Capitol ‘unescorted’

The man accused of spearheading a seditious conspiracy last year had unescorted badge access to the Capitol building from his work as a legislative assistant in the 1990s, a Capitol Police special agent testified Friday.

This artist sketch from Oct. 6, 2022, depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

Regional

Californians unlikely to sign off on legal sports betting

More than half the states in the country have legalized gambling on sporting events, in some capacity or another. California appears unlikely to join them any time soon.

A gambler places a bet at the FanDuel sportsbook in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Uvalde school police force indefinitely suspended over mass shooting response

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District on Friday announced it is indefinitely suspending “all activities” of its school police force, part of the ongoing fallout over a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Law enforcement and other first responders gather outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, following a shooting on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

California’s pork standards to face high court scrutiny

The Supreme Court will decide if California voters can have humanely raised pork or if the new law causes too much chaos outside state lines.

(Image by Pexels from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Churches’ fight over Santa Clara County Covid restrictions on thin ice

Ruling on a fourth amended complaint in a case that goes back to the early days of the pandemic, a federal judge gutted the bulk of two Santa Clara County churches' claims they were unfairly and unconstitutionally targeted by the county's lockdown orders — but kept alive state constitutional claims for which the churches seek only nominal damages.

(Image by Ri Butov from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

International

Nobel Peace Prize goes to human rights activists in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to human rights activists in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine with the Norwegian Nobel Committee making a special plea for the release of imprisoned 60-year-old Belarusian activist and opposition politician Ales Bialiatski.