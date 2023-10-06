Top 8 today

Friday's Top 8 includes coverage of a boffo jobs report that had Wall Street deflated, a baffling change to the Iowa presidential caucuses, bad news for Donald Trump in his Manhattan fraud trial, a rise in pet anti-vaxxers, and more.

National

US adds 336,000 jobs, well above forecast, causing both joy and frustration

The jobs report on Friday, nearly double what most experts predicted, shows a strong economy but hints that further interest rate hikes may be coming down the pike.

Iowa Democrats plan presidential caucuses in January

State Democrats would caucus Jan. 15 without selecting a presidential delegate. That would be done by mailed ballot, with results announced in March.

A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Trump loses request to pause Manhattan fraud trial

The former president wants to reverse the judge's late September ruling that he committed fraud.

Courts & the law

Key witness at Bankman-Fried trial describes hedge fund plundering billions from FTX customers

An FTX co-founder testified on Friday that Sam Bankman-Fried requested a change to cryptocurrency platform's code to allow his hedge fund unlimited withdrawals and transfers without collateral.

Race and politics tangle in Supreme Court battle over South Carolina’s congressional maps

The justices will decide if legislators can reduce the voting power of Black South Carolinians to achieve partisan goals.

A screenshot from briefing materials shows the redrawn congressional districts in South Carolina that will go under Supreme Court review for violating the 14th Amendment. (Image via Courthouse News Service)

International

Mexico president knocks Biden’s border wall expansion

Both nations claim to oppose more border wall, but the Biden administration may have accepted more physical barriers as part of what one expert called a “multi-pronged strategy” to dealing with illegal border crossings.

Scottish National Party collapse in special election bodes well for a resurgent Labour Party

Labour’s comfortable victory over the previously dominant Scottish National Party suggests a political realignment taking place in Scotland.

Friday feature

Dog owners’ growing vaccine skepticism raises rabies risk

A fatal disease that had been all but wiped out in the U.S. could see a comeback due to a wave of anti-vaccination sentiment from people across the political spectrum.

Rabies vaccines are required in almost every state, but the public is turning against them, raising the risk of a reappearance of the fatal disease. (Airman 1st Class Tara Fadenrecht, Wikimedia Commons via Courthouse News)