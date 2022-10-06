Top 8 today

National
American Airlines exec defends JetBlue deal at antitrust trial
Pushing back against claims that his company’s joint venture with JetBlue violates antitrust laws, a top American Airlines executive insisted Thursday that, far from limiting competition, it has allowed American to finally offer a legitimate challenge to Delta and United’s longtime domination of the New York and Boston markets.
Witness hints at connections between Oath Keepers and Secret Service before Capitol riot
In the months leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers may have been communicating with a Secret Service agent assigned to then-President Donald Trump, one former member of the group testified Thursday.
Biden to pardon federal pot convictions as part of policy overhaul
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced major steps for combating years of damage done by the government’s anti-cannabis policies, including pardons for all people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.
Alternative social media sites seen as haven for right-wing users
A study released Thursday by the Pew Research Center shows alternative social media sites like Truth Social and Parler are playing a small but growing role in the overall news and information landscape.
Regional
‘See through the smoke’: West Coast leaders sign new climate action agreement
California Governor Gavin Newsom joined leaders from Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia on Thursday to expand a regional commitment to investing in “green energy” industries to lower greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change.
International
Top EU court sides with passengers delayed on connecting flights
Passengers with flights on separate airlines are still eligible for compensation if their trips are delayed, so long as they booked their tickets together, the European Union’s top court held Thursday.
At day 225 of Ukraine’s invasion, Prague hosts conference on peace and war
The world reached a grim milestone Thursday of 225 days since the Kremlin threw world politics into disarray by invading its neighbor.
Science
Scientists discover seasons in Antarctica
Radar and optical satellite imaging shows seasonal changes in Antarctica.
