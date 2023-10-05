Top 8 today

Thursday's Top 8 includes coverage of efforts to investigate the ethics situation at the U.S. Supreme Court, a guilty plea by U.S. Rep. George Santos' former treasurer, the ongoing financial fraud trial of former President Donald Trump, "absolutely gobsmackingly bananas" heat globally in September, and more.
Texas lobbies Fifth Circuit to approve its Rio Grande buoys
A shallow stretch of the Rio Grande absorbed a Fifth Circuit panel Thursday, with Texas arguing it should be allowed to keep buoys in place to protect its citizens from violent cartels and trespassing immigrants.
Science & research
Artificial life forms can aid medicine, researchers say
Copernicus: September smashed heat records, 2023 on pace to become hottest year ever
“This month was, in my professional opinion as a climate scientist — absolutely gobsmackingly bananas,” said Zeke Hausfather, a scientist at Berkeley Earth, an American nonprofit that analyses climate data.
