Top 8 today

National
Jackson makes a splash during debut on the bench
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said her ascension to the Supreme Court meant marginalized groups were invisible no more. During her first week on the bench, she made sure their voices were heard as well.
Deepwater Horizon restoration group spreading settlement funds beyond the Gulf
The Open Ocean Trustee Implementation Group was awarded $1.2 billion in a settlement agreement with BP. It has leeway to spend that money outside areas directly impacted by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, including on bird nesting grounds in the Midwest.
Former Uber security chief found guilty of covering up data breach
In a verdict with far-reaching implications for security chiefs nationwide, a federal jury convicted Uber’s former head of security Joe Sullivan on Wednesday of concealing a 2016 data breach from authorities and obstructing an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission into Uber’s security practices.
Regional
State court trial begins for Michigan trio charged in plot to kidnap governor
Trial began Tuesday for three of the 14 men arrested in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, with opening statements painting disparate pictures of the defendants’ relationships with alleged plot leaders Barry Croft and Adam Fox and with an FBI informant.
Climate change drives another outbreak: In California, it’s a spike in Valley fever cases
California researchers say climate change is driving a statewide spike in Valley fever throughout the Southwest as the region experiences swings between extreme drought and warming temperatures to unexpectedly high precipitation.
Texas appeals court scrutinizes state law barring possession of child erotica images
A Texas statute that criminalizes possession of images lewdly displaying the pubic area of clothed children puzzled jurists of the state’s highest criminal court Wednesday. They must decide if it violates the First Amendment.
International
Mexico Senate extends use of armed forces for public safety to 2028
Mexico’s Senate advanced President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s expansion of military power Tuesday when it voted to extend the deployment of the armed forces in matters of public safety until 2028.
Embattled Denmark PM announces national elections, citing crises
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called Wednesday for general elections in Denmark, an expected move from the leader of the Social Democratic Party only days ahead of a vote of no confidence against her.
