Top 8 today

Wednesday's Top 8 includes coverage of the massive strike at Kaiser Permanente, the quest for the next House speaker, week 4 in the Google antitrust trial, and more.

National

Thousands of Kaiser workers kick off largest health care strike in US history

About 75,000 health care workers walked out of Kaiser Permanente clinics across the country after union negotiations with the health giant stalled.

Cristal Villanueva, center bottom, joins other Kaiser Permanente workers on strike at a medical center in Oakland, Calif. (Natalie Hanson/Courthouse News)

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan angling to replace ousted Speaker McCarthy

The House Judiciary Committee chairman is a staunch supporter of former President Trump and has been a leading figure in the GOP’s ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Biden administration announces $9 billion in student debt relief

In all, $127 billion will go toward forgiveness for more than 3.4 million borrowers.

Courts & the law

Google search ad dominance takes center stage in fourth week of antitrust trial

Google, Apple and other tech companies have demanded an excess amount of secrecy as their executives have been called to testify at the landmark trial.

Trump’s First Amendment case against Twitter gains little traction on appeal

The appellate panel seemed skeptical that comments from Democratic lawmakers somehow coerced the platform to ban Trump.

Then-President Donald Trump's Twitter feed is seen on a computer screen in 2017. (J. David Ake/AP)

Podcast

Sidebar: SCOTUS v. America

By the time you've finished listening to our annual Supreme Court term preview, you'll never look at the "administrative state" the same way again.

Entertainment

Tupac Shakur murder suspect arraigned in Las Vegas

The self-proclaimed gang shot-caller told the judge his lawyer needed two more weeks to prepare for the case.

Actress Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein, Disney claiming sexual assault

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for rape in New York City, preceding a 16-year sentence in Los Angeles.

Actress Julia Ormond on the red carpet at Cannes, 2008. (Georges Biard/Wikipedia via Courthouse News)