Top 8 today

National
Former Trump chief of staff ordered to testify in Georgia election interference probe
A South Carolina judge ruled Wednesday that Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must comply with his subpoena and testify before a Georgia special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results.
Inflation, fears about democracy driving 2022 midterm wave
Election Day is less than two weeks away, and the campaign ads and awkward family debates continue to dog voters. But unlike typical midterms elections, topics like abortion and inflation make it increasingly difficult to tell whether Congress will head in favor of Republicans, Democrats or both.
Ducking 1/6 committee, fake electors look to high court
Two of the 84 fake electors who falsely claimed that Donald Trump won their states in the 2020 election brought an emergency application with the Supreme Court on Wednesday to block a subpoena from members of Congress investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Defense rests but fireworks continue at airline antitrust trial
The defense rested its case Wednesday in the federal antitrust trial seeking to undo an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways in the Northeast, but the drama continued as the Justice Department recalled its top economic expert on rebuttal and JetBlue’s top lawyer subjected him to a withering cross-examination.
Regional
Michigan trio convicted of aiding plot to kidnap governor
A Michigan jury found a trio of men charged with aiding would-be kidnappers of the state’s governor guilty of gang membership, providing material support for a terrorist act and felony firearms violations Wednesday morning.
Jury wastes no time returning guilty verdict in parade crash trial
The Wisconsin man on trial over a fatal crash at a Waukesha Christmas parade last fall was found guilty of six counts of intentional homicide on Wednesday.
Judge tosses Seattle Pacific University suit over Washington’s anti-LGBT hiring probe
Attorneys for Seattle Pacific University failed Wednesday to convince a federal judge it has standing to sue Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson for launching an investigation into the Christian school's hiring practices regarding LGBTQ individuals.
Virginia church argues against liquor license for land permit
A northern Virginia church told a Fourth Circuit panel Wednesday it shouldn’t need to get a liquor license to hold worship services on its agriculturally zoned property.
