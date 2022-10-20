Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court rejected an attempt to block President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan; A New York jury ruled Kevin Spacey not liable to a fellow actor who says he was just 14 when the future "House of Cards" star made unwanted sexual advances; Liz Truss became the shortest-serving British prime minister in history, and more.

National

War in Ukraine may bring US attorney general to novel G7 meeting

Leaders from the G7 tested the bounds of diplomacy Thursday in talks about a first-ever meeting of ministers of justice to address the scale of war crimes Russia has been perpetrating 239 days into its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and German Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann spoke with reporters after they discussed war crimes in Ukraine during a bilateral meeting at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Emily Zantow/ Courthouse News Service)

Justice Barrett throws out challenge to Biden loan forgiveness plan

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an attempt to temporarily block President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation in Simi Valley, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Mnuchin tight-lipped on stand for Trump ally charged with conspiracy

Repeatedly leaving questions unanswered on the basis of executive privilege, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took the stand Thursday as a defense witness in the federal prosecution of a former Trump campaign adviser.

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 file photo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks during a news conference to announce the Trump administration's restoration of sanctions on Iran at the U.S. State Department in Washington. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 he will not to extend several emergency loan programs set up with the Federal Reserve to support the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Legacy of America’s last slave ship explored in new film

What’s left of the Clotilda still rests beneath the turbid water of the Mobile River, where more than 100 captured Africans were secretly offloaded by a white businessman who bet he could illegally import slaves. A new documentary centers on the Alabama community of Africatown, founded by Clotilda survivors.

When complete, the Africatown Heritage House will feature a conference hall and museum with exhibits from the slave ship Clotilda. (Gabriel Tynes/Courthouse News)

Regional

Jury clears Kevin Spacey in $40M sexual battery suit

A New York jury ruled Kevin Spacey not liable on Thursday afternoon to a fellow actor who says he was just 14 when the future "House of Cards" star made unwanted sexual advances.

Kevin Spacey exits Manhattan federal court on October 17, 2022, after taking the stand for the first time to defend himself against civil sex abuse claims. The suit from actor Anthony Rapp accuses Spacey of assaulting him when Rapp was 14 years old. (Nina Pullano/Courthouse News Service)

Gun-wielding commissioner argues for immunity from First Amendment claims

A county commissioner who endorsed alt-right extremist group the Proud Boys and brandished a high-powered rifle in response to a constituent's plea for a denunciation of the U.S. Capitol insurrection argued Thursday at the Sixth Circuit he is entitled to immunity from her free speech retaliation claims.

A mural adorns the wall of a chocolate shop in downtown Traverse City, Mich., Feb. 13, 2021. Controversy over a local official's display of a gun during an online meeting has raised concerns that Michigan's seemingly tranquil north, a major Midwestern tourist destination, has some of the same racial and cultural divides that have ignited protests and violence in bigger cities. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

International

Truss ends turbulent six-week tenure as British prime minster

Liz Truss became the shortest-serving British prime minister in history after she resigned Thursday, only 45 days into a premiership that never got off the ground when her low-tax, high-borrowing economic plan was trashed by financial markets.

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation at 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Maldives tells sea tribunal dispute with Mauritius hinges on control of islands

The island nation of the Maldives told a United Nations tribunal on Thursday that a maritime boundary fight is primarily about control over the disputed Chagos Islands rather than its border with Mauritius.