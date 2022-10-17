Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court declined to consider whether American citizenship should flow to individuals born in U.S. territories; Kyiv and other Ukrainian targets faced a major kamikaze drone assault from Russia; A federal judge indicated she’s unlikely to halt enforcement of a California law that prohibits marketing firearms to minors, and more.

National

American Samoans fighting for US citizenship denied high court audience

Turning down an opportunity to review a series of early 20th century rulings widely denounced as racist, the Supreme Court declined Monday to consider whether U.S. citizenship should flow to individuals born in U.S. territories.

Maweya Babekir, of Iowa City, Iowa, holds a flag before taking the Oath of Allegiance during a drive-thru naturalization ceremony at Principal Park, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. The U.S. has resumed swearing in new citizens, but the traditional oath ceremonies aren't the same because of COVID-19. Thousands of people are participating in drive-up ceremonies intended to preserve social distancing. Now a budget crisis at the citizenship agency is threatening to stall ceremonies again. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kevin Spacey describes ‘neo-Nazi’ dad in teen abuse suit

Kevin Spacey pointed to a troubled childhood filled with secrecy and dominated by a “white supremacist” and homophobic father as he took the stand Monday to defend himself against claims that he sexually abused a 14-year-old boy decades ago.

Kevin Spacey exits Manhattan federal court on October 17, 2022, after taking the stand for the first time to defend himself against civil sex abuse claims. The suit from actor Anthony Rapp accuses Spacey of assaulting him when Rapp was 14 years old. (Nina Pullano/Courthouse News Service)

Regional

Bid to block California ban on firearms ads for minors on thin ice

A bid by the publisher of "Junior Shooters" magazine and other Second Amendment advocates to halt enforcement of a recent California law that prohibits marketing firearms to minors looks unlikely to succeed.

In this screenshot, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a "JR-15," an assault weapon akin to an AR-15 that is made for children. (Twitter via Courthouse News)

Dozens of animals removed from roadside zoo as part of settlement in PETA case

Maryland's Tri-State Zoological Park is empty after a settlement was reached allowing People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to relocate the park's animals to reputable zoos.

Sally and Suzie, a pair of Asiatic black bears removed from Tri-State Zoological Park in Cumberland, Md. (PETA via Courthouse News)

Prairie zephyrs power Iowa utility toward renewable energy goal

Iowa is known for its rich topsoil ideal for growing corn and soybeans with regular rain that make irrigation virtually unheard of there. But the state has another natural resource that has only recently been tapped on an industrial scale: wind.

This sprawling collection of electric-generating windmills in rural Iowa is one of several wind farms built by Iowa's MidAmerican Energy. (Photo courtesy of MidAmerican Energy)

International

Drones batter Kyiv as Ukraine’s east & south see heavy fighting

Kyiv and other Ukrainian targets faced a major kamikaze drone assault Monday as Moscow ups its efforts to turn the tide of the war back into its favor.

Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital in Kyiv, Ukraine, early on Oct. 17, 2022. The blasts echoed across Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)

UN sea tribunal hears Indian Ocean boundary dispute

Two Indian Ocean island nations faced off Monday before a United Nations maritime tribunal in a territory conflict with broad implications.

The island of Mauritius, off the east coast of Africa. (Bernard_Loo/Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Opinion

Fact-checking

If your job is to check facts, shouldn't that mean you're seeking truth? Apparently, not.