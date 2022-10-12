Top 8 today

National
GOP states argue for injunction against Biden student loan forgiveness plan
Republican-led states told a federal judge that a 2003 law does not give the president or Department of Education the authority to cancel up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower.
Warhol’s Prince series brings pop art and culture to high court
A copyright case involving famous photographs of the late musician Prince had the justices pondering how to protect art without stifling its creation during Wednesday morning oral arguments.
No deposition delay for Trump in suit with rape accuser
A federal judge refused Wednesday to pause discovery in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against Donald Trump while the former president awaits appellate court input on a question of liability.
Budget squeezes hindering US efforts to save endangered species
When it comes to environmental conservation, it’s easy to champion the Endangered Species Act as the save-all solution to protecting imperiled species. However, new research published Wednesday suggests the U.S. is not protecting enough species in a timely manner.
Hope Solo: Soccer settlement neither fair nor adequate
Hope Solo, the former goalkeeper of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, objected to the $22 million settlement between players and the U.S. Soccer Federation over allegations they got paid less than players on the men’s team and had to endure substandard accommodations compared to the men.
Regional
Biden designates new national monument in Colorado
For the first time in his presidency, President Joe Biden on Wednesday used his authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act to establish the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. Nearly the size of the nation's capital, the 53,804-acre monument lies in the heart of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains and caps years of efforts by regional communities and Congress to recognize and preserve the historical area.
Panel rules against church leaders who gave bologna sandwiches to homeless
The city of St. Louis did not violate the First Amendment rights of a Christian pastor and his assistant by threatening to prosecute them for handing out bologna sandwiches to the homeless, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.
Science
Video gaming neurons in a dish learn how to play Pong
In a paper published Wednesday in the journal Neuron, researchers present the first synthetic biological intelligence able to adapt its behavior on a real time basis. Dubbed BrainDish, the system of brain cells on a multielectrode array was able to play one of the world’s earliest video games: Pong.
