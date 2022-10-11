Top 8 today

National
DOJ tells Supreme Court to stay out of Trump classified documents probe
The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject an appeal by former President Donald Trump that would allow independent review of classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home.
California rules for pig confinement put justices in a bind
Focused on animal welfare standards expanded by California voters, the Supreme Court appeared to struggle Tuesday with drawing a line between the autonomy states have to govern and their role in a connected nation.
Supreme Court rejects appeal of Charleston church shooter
Mass murderer Dylann Roof is running out of legal options after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his appeal challenging his death sentence for the killings of Black churchgoers in South Carolina.
Justices won’t hear Black death row inmate’s claims of racially biased jurors
The Supreme Court's three liberal justices dissented with the majority's decision Tuesday not to review the case of a Black man who claims he was sentenced to death by racially biased jurors in violation of his constitutional right to effective assistance of counsel.
Regional
Video of landmark California same-sex marriage trial can be unsealed
The video recordings of the landmark 2010 trial that overturned a voter-approved ban on same-sex marriage in California can be made public after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that allowed the recordings to be unsealed.
Jurors scouted for NYC death penalty trial on bike path attack
The long-delayed trial of an Uzbek immigrant who killed eight and injured 11 when he plowed a truck down a picturesque Manhattan bike path on Halloween 2017 got underway Tuesday with in-person jury selection.
International
Biden promises Kyiv air defense systems, UN debates annexation
In the wake of Russia's massive bombing of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to send Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advanced air defense systems while American officials sought to exert global pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin at a United Nations General Assembly meeting.
Science
Fear of robots causes perceived job insecurity, study says
Researchers say that while human workers believe their robot co-workers will one day supplant them, these fears cast an unnecessary shadow over their positive qualities.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.