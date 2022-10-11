Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including President Biden ordered the delivery of more air defense systems to Ukraine; The trial of an Uzbek immigrant who killed eight and injured 11 when he plowed a truck down a Manhattan bike path got underway with jury selection; The Supreme Court denied the Charleston church shooter’s appeal of his death sentence, and more.

National

DOJ tells Supreme Court to stay out of Trump classified documents probe

The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject an appeal by former President Donald Trump that would allow independent review of classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The National Archives and Records Administration recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from a initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. That's according to newly public correspondence with the Trump legal team. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

California rules for pig confinement put justices in a bind

Focused on animal welfare standards expanded by California voters, the Supreme Court appeared to struggle Tuesday with drawing a line between the autonomy states have to govern and their role in a connected nation.

(Image by Pexels from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Supreme Court rejects appeal of Charleston church shooter

Mass murderer Dylann Roof is running out of legal options after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his appeal challenging his death sentence for the killings of Black churchgoers in South Carolina.

Dylann Roof enters the Charleston County Judicial Center to plead guilty to state murder charges in Charleston, S.C., in 2017. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

Justices won’t hear Black death row inmate’s claims of racially biased jurors

The Supreme Court's three liberal justices dissented with the majority's decision Tuesday not to review the case of a Black man who claims he was sentenced to death by racially biased jurors in violation of his constitutional right to effective assistance of counsel.

Death row inmate Andre Thomas of Texoma, Texas. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)

Regional

Video of landmark California same-sex marriage trial can be unsealed

The video recordings of the landmark 2010 trial that overturned a voter-approved ban on same-sex marriage in California can be made public after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that allowed the recordings to be unsealed.

Yard signs for and against Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage in California until it was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jurors scouted for NYC death penalty trial on bike path attack

The long-delayed trial of an Uzbek immigrant who killed eight and injured 11 when he plowed a truck down a picturesque Manhattan bike path on Halloween 2017 got underway Tuesday with in-person jury selection.

Sayfullo Saipov, right, addresses a Manhattan courtroom during his Nov. 1, 2017, arraignment on federal terrorism charges. The Uzbek immigrant is charged for the Oct. 31 truck rampage on a New York City bike path that left eight people dead. Saipov said he was spurred to attack by the Islamic State group's online calls to action and picked Halloween because he knew more people would be out on the streets. Seated at the defense table federal defenders David Patton and Sylvie Levine. (Sketch by Elizabeth Williams via AP)

International

Biden promises Kyiv air defense systems, UN debates annexation

In the wake of Russia's massive bombing of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to send Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advanced air defense systems while American officials sought to exert global pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin at a United Nations General Assembly meeting.

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Science

Fear of robots causes perceived job insecurity, study says

Researchers say that while human workers believe their robot co-workers will one day supplant them, these fears cast an unnecessary shadow over their positive qualities.