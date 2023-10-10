Top 8 today

Tuesday's Top 8 includes coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, good news for California in its fight against high-capacity gun magazines, ongoing testimony in the Bankman-Fried cryptofraud trial, and more.

War in the Middle East

Biden condemns ‘pure unadulterated evil’ in Israel

The United States is providing munitions as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies.

GOP scrambles to blame Biden as Israel-Hamas conflict escalates

Some Republican lawmakers have suggested that unfrozen Iranian funds, part of a prisoner exchange deal with Washington, bankrolled the violence — but the White House says that money remains unspent.

Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramez Mahmoud )

Israel-Hamas war sparks a new crisis for Europe

European leaders and diplomats are scrambling to stop the Israel-Hamas conflict from turning into a regional war, but there is little hope they can do much to contain the bloodshed.

Courts & the law

Justice Thomas urges court to reconsider media defamation standard

The court's refusal to review a challenge from a former coal baron did not stop Justice Clarence Thomas from making clear his disdain for the court's jurisprudence protecting the media from defamation suits.

Ninth Circuit issues partial stay in California large-capacity gun magazine case

The four dissenting judges railed against the majority decision, calling the Ninth Circuit's attitude about the Second Amendment "laughably absurd."

A semiautomatic handgun is displayed with a 10 shot magazine, left, and a 15 shot magazine, right, at a gun store on June 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Congressman George Santos hit with new conspiracy, wire fraud charges

Santos’ former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleaded guilty last week to a felony conspiracy charge.

‘He directed me to commit these crimes,’ Bankman-Fried’s ex testifies at cryptocurrency fraud trial

Bankman-Fried's former romantic entanglement, who pleaded guilty as part of a cooperation agreement last year, quickly identified him on Tuesday as the mastermind of a scheme to misuse customer assets to bankroll risky cryptocurrency trading losses.

Science & research

AI technology may outgrow global energy demands, expert says

As AI becomes more efficient and widespread, it could soon require as much electricity as a small country.

The ChatGPT app is seen on an iPhone in New York on May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)