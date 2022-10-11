Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Russia unleashed a withering attack on Ukrainian infrastructure and knocked out power in many parts of the country; Victims and witnesses of the car crash tragedy at a Wisconsin Christmas parade last fall testified in court; A new study indicates that Mars’ surface may have been habitable for microbes over 3.7 billion years ago, and more.

Regional

Victims of Wisconsin Christmas parade crash testify at murder trial

Victims and witnesses of the car crash tragedy at a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade last fall testified in court on Monday about what they experienced during the incident, hours after the defendant in the case apologized for his turbulent behavior while representing himself in his trial.

Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the deadly crash at a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade last November apologizes to the court for his recent disruptive behavior at his homicide trial on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Court TV livestream via Courthouse News)

International

Russia bombs Ukraine heavily following attack on Crimea bridge

Russia unleashed a withering attack Monday on Ukrainian infrastructure and knocked out power in many parts of the country in retaliation for an alleged Ukrainian sabotage attack on a critical bridge connecting Crimea and Russia.

Firefighters and police officers work on a site where an explosion created a crater on the street after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Dutch right-to-die activists urge court to overturn ban on assisted suicide

Together with 29 plaintiffs, a Dutch right-to-die organization told judges in The Hague on Monday that the country’s law against assisted suicide causes undue suffering.

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, closed stores on Dam street and the Royal Palace on Dam Square, rear, are seen in Amsterdam. The Dutch government this week extended by three weeks the tough lockdown in force since mid-December amid fears that coronavirus infection rates are not declining quickly enough and fears about a new, more transmissible variant of the virus. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Women’s rights activists respond to Mexico City mayor’s proposed Law of Memory

Activists gathered Saturday at Mexico City’s feminist anti-monument to assert their “right to memory” as the city plans to retake the space.

Yadira González, whose brother Juan went missing in 2006, speaks to a crowd of activists and media at the Roundabout of the Women Who Fight on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Behind her stands the anti-monument feminist activists put up in September 2021. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

Latin America sees a resurgence in political violence

Recent bursts of election-linked violence in Brazil and the assassination attempt of Argentina Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner have ignited fears over deepening polarization and growing political violence across Latin America.

A young man is detained by the police, a suspect in a homicide near a market in San Salvador, El Salvador on Sunday. El Salvador's congress has granted President Nayib Bukele's request to declare a state of emergency, amid a wave of gang-related killings over the weekend. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

A look at history helps to understand the war in Ukraine

For centuries, Ukraine and the Black Sea region have been a crossroads of empires, voyagers, diseases, wars and revolutions. Ukraine, as it has been in the past, is once again at the center a great struggle between superpowers.

A view of Ukraine's the Motherland Monument in Kyiv Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Science

Early Mars was habitable for microbes, at least for a while

Researchers may be able to answer David Bowie’s famous question: Is there life on Mars? A new study indicates that Mars’ surface may have been habitable for microbes over 3.7 billion years ago.

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Opinion

Exciting news

A lot of lawyers don't seem very excited about the law. Some minor celebrity pep talks may help.