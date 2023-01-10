Top 8 today

National
Supreme Court to test the limits of attorney-client privilege
An anonymous law firm faced an uphill battle at the Supreme Court on Monday as it argued that attorney-client privilege covers communications spanning both legal and nonlegal advice.
Civilians work for military, but who sits at their bargaining table?
A majority of Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical Monday of arguments by the state of Ohio in a case concerning the labor rights of civilian members of the National Guard.
Regional
Newly sworn in Santos hit with campaign fraud claims
Fraud allegations against Congressman George Santos ramped up Monday with a federal complaint accusing the rookie Republican representative of using straw donors and fudging spending records in violation of federal campaign finance laws.
Ohio sued over election law passed ‘in the dark of night’
The Ohio Legislature abused its lame duck session and eschewed public input to radically transform a special elections scheduling law into a complete overhaul of the state's voting process, according to a lawsuit filed late Friday night by several nonprofit organizations and labor unions.
Jury hears opening arguments in NYC truck attacker’s death penalty trial
The long-awaited death penalty trial of the man charged with killing eight people with a truck on a New York City bike path in 2017 commenced Monday.
International
EU unemployment remains at 14-year low
Average unemployment across the European Union remained at a 14-year low of 6% in November, according to data released by Eurostat on Monday.
One dead, 57 wounded in third subway crash on Mexico City mayor’s watch
A collision of two subway trains in Mexico City on Saturday left one woman dead and 57 other passengers wounded. Now three of the four fatal accidents in the history of the Metro system have occurred during current Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum's term.
Science
Ocean sponge living off British Columbia coast an effective Covid treatment
Which organism would win in a battle royale, the virus that causes Covid-19 or a Canadian marine sponge? Researchers identified three organisms off the coast of British Columbia that may offer natural treatment against current and future variants of SARS-CoV-2, according to a study published in Antiviral Research on Monday.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.