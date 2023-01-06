Top 8 today

National
Job market ends 2022 on a high note
Beating expectations, the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell back to a half-century low of 3.5%.
Trump sued by estate of Brian Sicknick, Capitol Police officer who died after Jan. 6
The estate of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick has sued former President Donald Trump in connection to U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, saying Trump incited the mob that stormed government offices in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Telemarketing scheme lands ‘Real Housewife’ Jen Shah in prison
A federal judge sentenced “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah to six and a half years in prison on Friday for a multimillion-dollar telemarketing scheme that targeted victims over the age of 55 with worthless products.
Troubled by job data, markets kick off 2023 with mild gains
Failing to do well in late December, Wall Street kept its champagne on ice for the new year and now has something to celebrate with new wage data indicating that inflation is cooling.
Regional
As Newsom kicks off second term, speculation about White House run grows
As California Governor Gavin Newsom officially began his second term Friday surrounded by his family, political experts predicted he may look to the national stage for his political future.
Seventh Circuit revisits controversial Indiana sex offender law
The Seventh Circuit heard arguments over Indiana's controversial Sex Offender Registration Act on Friday morning, and not for the first time.
Ninth Circuit sides with Mongol Nation, letting them keep trademark logo
The Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club can keep their trademark logo, typically worn on jackets and vests by members, thanks to a Ninth Circuit ruling handed down Friday. But the three-judge panel also declined to overturn the 2018 criminal conviction of the organization on federal racketeering charges.
International
Subsidies boosted in bid to win over skeptical UK farmers
The British government on Thursday announced an uplift in the value of new agricultural subsidies set to be introduced, in a bid to quell uncertainty after a volatile year in governance.
