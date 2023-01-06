Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs as the unemployment rate fell back to 3.5%; The British government announced an uplift in the value of new agricultural subsidies; The Ninth Circuit ruled the Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club can keep their trademark logo, and more.

National

Job market ends 2022 on a high note

Beating expectations, the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell back to a half-century low of 3.5%.

A now-hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., on Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Trump sued by estate of Brian Sicknick, Capitol Police officer who died after Jan. 6

The estate of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick has sued former President Donald Trump in connection to U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, saying Trump incited the mob that stormed government offices in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

A placard is displayed with an image of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick on it as people wait for an urn with his cremated remains to be carried into the U.S. Capitol to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington on Feb. 2, 2021. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP, File)

Telemarketing scheme lands ‘Real Housewife’ Jen Shah in prison

A federal judge sentenced “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah to six and a half years in prison on Friday for a multimillion-dollar telemarketing scheme that targeted victims over the age of 55 with worthless products.

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah leaves Manhattan federal court on Jan. 6, 2023, after a federal judge sentenced her to 6 1/2 years in prison for running a telemarketing fraud scheme. (Josh Russell/Courthouse News Service)

Troubled by job data, markets kick off 2023 with mild gains

Failing to do well in late December, Wall Street kept its champagne on ice for the new year and now has something to celebrate with new wage data indicating that inflation is cooling.

A now-hiring sign is displayed at a Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Deerfield, Ill., on Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Regional

As Newsom kicks off second term, speculation about White House run grows

As California Governor Gavin Newsom officially began his second term Friday surrounded by his family, political experts predicted he may look to the national stage for his political future.

Newsom speaks to a crowd in Sacramento, Calif. at his second swearing in. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Seventh Circuit revisits controversial Indiana sex offender law

The Seventh Circuit heard arguments over Indiana's controversial Sex Offender Registration Act on Friday morning, and not for the first time.

The Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago, home of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. (U.S. General Services Administration via Courthouse News)

Ninth Circuit sides with Mongol Nation, letting them keep trademark logo

The Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club can keep their trademark logo, typically worn on jackets and vests by members, thanks to a Ninth Circuit ruling handed down Friday. But the three-judge panel also declined to overturn the 2018 criminal conviction of the organization on federal racketeering charges.

The Mongols motorcycle club's logo adorns clothing and motorcycles at a Los Angeles news conference, Oct. 21, 2008. A federal judge in 2019 fined the Mongols motorcycle club $500,000 in a racketeering and conspiracy case but refused the latest attempt by the government to take away the club's control over its logo. (AP Photo/Ric Francis, File)

International

Subsidies boosted in bid to win over skeptical UK farmers

The British government on Thursday announced an uplift in the value of new agricultural subsidies set to be introduced, in a bid to quell uncertainty after a volatile year in governance.