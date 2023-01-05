Top 8 today

National
Jan. 6 probe, prosecutions ‘far from over,’ AG warns
The FBI is still working to identify hundreds of people who committed violent crimes when a far-right mob attempted to overthrow the U.S. government two years ago this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday.
Twitter dodges suit by Saudi Arabia critic over suspended account
A Saudi Arabia dissident whose Twitter account was suspended struck out Tuesday in his lawsuit against the social media giant.
McCarthy fails again in bid for speaker, GOP in disarray
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or to come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
Regional
Virginia attorney general launches civil rights probe into elite high school
Virginia's attorney general on Wednesday launched a civil rights investigation into practices that some parents say discriminate against Asian American students at the nation's top-ranked high school.
Subpoenas of outside groups roundly criticized in Alabama transgender case
Groups that submitted friend-of-the-court briefs in a dispute over an Alabama law restricting gender-affirming care for minors fear harassment or violence if subpoenas targeting them are enforced.
Funeral home owner gets 20 years in body-brokering scheme
For nearly a decade, the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado, sold off the body parts of deceased loved ones brought in for cremation and memorial services. And on Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced the funeral home’s director, Megan Hess, to 20 years in prison on charges of mail fraud and aiding and abetting.
International
Imprisoned anarchist’s hunger strike shines light on Italy’s harsh isolation regime
Inside a maximum-security prison on the island of Sardinia, a 55-year-old militant Italian anarchist is on hunger strike: He says he'd rather die than live the rest of his life locked away under Italy's harsh system of isolating inmates considered so dangerous to society they need to be cut off from communicating with the outside world.
Meta fined $414M in latest European privacy crackdown
European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.