Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Justice Brett Kavanaugh refuted claims of division on the Supreme Court; A federal judge declined to block members of the group Clean Elections USA from gathering within sight of ballot drop boxes; Wall Street rallied on reports suggesting the economy is slowing at a manageable rate and inflation is cooling, and more.
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border.
Former UCLA lecturer not competent to stand trial on threats charges
A former University of California, Los Angeles, philosophy lecturer accused of circulating an 802-page manifesto pledging mass violence will not stand trial in February after a federal judge on Friday determined him to be mentally incompetent.
