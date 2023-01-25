Top 8 today

National
Proud Boys member who inked plea deal testifies in seditious conspiracy trial
The first member of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to Capitol riot-related charges testified Wednesday against the leader of the organization, Enrique Tarrio, and four other members indicted in one of the government’s most high-profile cases yet related to the insurrection.
Top FBI agent linked to oligarch pleads not guilty to new set of charges
The FBI's former top counterintelligence agent in New York pleaded not guilty on Wednesday afternoon to a federal indictment that accuses him of concealing his ties to Eastern European officials from the bureau.
Colombia drug boss who led ‘veritable army’ pleads guilty to US charges
A federal judge in New York presided over a guilty plea Wednesday in which the leader of a massive Colombia-based drug operation admitted to trafficking nearly 107 tons of cocaine, much of it into the United States, over a 12-year period.
Regional
Routine journalism or felony solicitation? Fifth Circuit hears case of jailed reporter
A popular Texas independent journalist who was arrested on felony “misuse of official information” charges after publishing names she obtained from a police officer asked the full Fifth Circuit on Wednesday to revive her First Amendment lawsuit.
En banc Fourth Circuit hears fee dispute in suit over suspended licenses
The full Fourth Circuit heard arguments Wednesday in a dispute over legal fees stemming from a repealed Virginia law that automatically suspended driver's licenses for nonpayment of fines and court costs.
Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules
The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police.
International
Rights court agrees to hear cases against Russia over eastern Ukraine conflict
In a highly anticipated decision, Europe’s top rights court announced Wednesday it has jurisdiction to rule on most parts of a group of complaints brought by Ukraine and the Netherlands against the Russian Federation.
Science
Sea cucumbers inspire liquid robots
To create what an international team of engineers calls "liquid" robots, they had to overcome the limitations of both traditional and so-called "soft" robots."
