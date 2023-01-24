Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Biden administration filed a massive antitrust lawsuit against Google; Two top former Serbian secret police officers brought an appeal of their war crimes convictions before a U.N. tribunal; Iowa lawmakers passed legislation that will provide taxpayer-funded tuition for students enrolled in private schools, and more.

National

Monopoly of ad market drives massive antitrust suit against Google

In a move that could result in the breakup of Google’s colossal advertising business, the Biden administration brought a massive antitrust lawsuit Tuesday that accuses the tech giant of crafting a “monopolistic grip” over the U.S. digital advertising industry for the last 15 years.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announces the filing of an antitrust suit against online search and advertising giant Google on January 24, 2023. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Parents stressed, worried about kids’ mental health: Poll

It’s not a cliché but a fact, according to parents polled by Pew Research Center — parenting is stressful but worth it.

(Image by Tom Staziker from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Appeals court rejects H&R Block trademark claims against Block, formerly Square

H&R Block has not shown that consumers are likely to be confused between its trademark and that of Block Inc. when it comes to online tax services, a split Eighth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday.

An H&R Block in Gillette, Wyo. (Mr. Satterly/Wikipedia Commons via Courthouse News)

Regional

Judge asked to release grand jury report in Georgia election interference probe

The judge overseeing the investigation into interference with Georgia's 2020 election results heard arguments Tuesday from the district attorney's office and news outlets over whether the grand jury's final report should be released to the public.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney hears arguments in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, from media outlets and District Attorney Fani Willis, right, over whether to publish the findings of a special grand jury’s investigation into 2020 election interference. (Megan Butler/Courthouse News)

Storm-weary South targeted by more severe weather

As tornado-ravaged areas in the South continue to recover from recent storms, a rare offshore storm warning has been issued, indicating winds could surpass 70 mph and waves could reach 11 feet.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center is calling for an enhanced risk for damaging winds and tornadoes from the Texas coast to the Florida panhandle Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. (NOAA via CNS)

Iowa lawmakers approve private school tuition aid

The Iowa Senate passed legislation in the early morning hours Tuesday that will provide taxpayer-paid tuition for students enrolled in private schools. The House passed the bill just hours earlier and Republican Governor Kim Reynolds signed it into law Tuesday morning.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to children as she signs a private school tuition aid at the Statehouse in Des Moines on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Sliver of reporter Yashar Ali’s lawsuit against LA Magazine survives anti-SLAPP bid

Online journo-activist Yashar Ali’s lawsuit against Los Angeles Magazine appears likely to survive an anti-SLAPP motion by the skin of its teeth, after an LA County judge on Tuesday said he was inclined to block two of the complaint's causes of action but allow a third one to go through.

Yashar Ali appearing on MSNBC in 2017 (screenshot via YouTube)

International

UN tribunal hears appeal in longest-running war crimes case

Two top former Serbian secret police officers brought an appeal of their war crimes convictions before a United Nations tribunal on Tuesday, 20 years after they were first arrested.