Top 8 today

National
Monopoly of ad market drives massive antitrust suit against Google
In a move that could result in the breakup of Google’s colossal advertising business, the Biden administration brought a massive antitrust lawsuit Tuesday that accuses the tech giant of crafting a “monopolistic grip” over the U.S. digital advertising industry for the last 15 years.
Parents stressed, worried about kids’ mental health: Poll
It’s not a cliché but a fact, according to parents polled by Pew Research Center — parenting is stressful but worth it.
Appeals court rejects H&R Block trademark claims against Block, formerly Square
H&R Block has not shown that consumers are likely to be confused between its trademark and that of Block Inc. when it comes to online tax services, a split Eighth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday.
Regional
Judge asked to release grand jury report in Georgia election interference probe
The judge overseeing the investigation into interference with Georgia's 2020 election results heard arguments Tuesday from the district attorney's office and news outlets over whether the grand jury's final report should be released to the public.
Storm-weary South targeted by more severe weather
As tornado-ravaged areas in the South continue to recover from recent storms, a rare offshore storm warning has been issued, indicating winds could surpass 70 mph and waves could reach 11 feet.
Iowa lawmakers approve private school tuition aid
The Iowa Senate passed legislation in the early morning hours Tuesday that will provide taxpayer-paid tuition for students enrolled in private schools. The House passed the bill just hours earlier and Republican Governor Kim Reynolds signed it into law Tuesday morning.
Sliver of reporter Yashar Ali’s lawsuit against LA Magazine survives anti-SLAPP bid
Online journo-activist Yashar Ali’s lawsuit against Los Angeles Magazine appears likely to survive an anti-SLAPP motion by the skin of its teeth, after an LA County judge on Tuesday said he was inclined to block two of the complaint's causes of action but allow a third one to go through.
International
UN tribunal hears appeal in longest-running war crimes case
Two top former Serbian secret police officers brought an appeal of their war crimes convictions before a United Nations tribunal on Tuesday, 20 years after they were first arrested.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.