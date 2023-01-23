Top 8 today

National
Justices invite Biden’s input for social media censorship laws
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration on Monday to weigh in on a legal battle between conservative states and social media companies over content moderation laws.
Supreme Court upholds time limit for retroactive veteran disability benefits
The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that the one-year application window for disabled veterans to receive benefits retroactive to their discharge date cannot be extended.
Lower-level Oath Keepers convicted on top charge of seditious conspiracy
Jurors returned with guilty verdicts Monday in the seditious conspiracy trial of four members of the far-right Oath Keepers organization who led the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
In search for transparency, high court comes up cloudy
Justice Amy Coney Barrett read the first opinion from the high court bench in over two years on Monday, but you wouldn’t know unless given a coveted seat in the courtroom.
Regional
Retired top FBI agent in New York indicted for helping Russian billionaire duck sanctions
A former special agent in charge of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division of the New York Field Office has been arrested on charges that he aided Kremlin-linked billionaire Oleg Deripaska in evading international sanctions.
Bribery trial begins for former Ohio House speaker
Larry Householder, a former Republican state legislative leader, and the former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party stood trial Monday on a federal racketeering charge accusing the men of accepting more than $61 million in bribes to pass a $1 billion bailout for two of the state's failing nuclear power plants.
International
Turkey threatens to block Sweden NATO bid after Quran burning
A series of anti-Islamic protests in Stockholm over the weekend drew sharp condemnation from Turkey’s president, who warned Sweden should not expect Ankara’s support for its pending NATO membership.
Rights court fines Lithuania for putting warning label on LGBT children’s book
Europe’s top rights court sided with a deceased Lithuanian children’s book author on Monday in a dispute stemming from the government's view that gay fairy tales harm children.
