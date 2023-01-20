Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Britain is mired in a constitutional row after the U.K. government took the unprecedented step of vetoing Scottish legislation; A documentarian testified about his interactions with the Proud Boys; A federal judge upheld Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ suspension of a state attorney, and more.

National

Trump fined nearly $1 million for frivolous lawsuit against Clinton

Former President Donald Trump and one of his lawyers were fined nearly $1 million by a federal judge in Florida late Thursday for bringing a frivolous lawsuit against his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Former President Donald Trump gives a speech from Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

First stumble of 2023 invites review of recessionary data

While most investors expect a recession to hit the U.S. economy sometime in the first half of this year, retail data and layoff announcements caused Wall Street to turn bearish after two weeks of straight gains.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Proud Boys grill documentarian who tailed them through riot

A documentarian who filmed Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and other members of the far-right group at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as well as in the months leading up to it, testified Friday about his interactions with the group.

This still shows Proud Boys member Ethan Nordean, who is charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Nordean aka Rufio Panman describes himself as sergeant of arms of the militia's Seattle chapter. (Justice Department via Courthouse News)

Regional

The next big abortion fight sits before a Texas judge

As the anti-abortion movement celebrates the first anniversary of reversing Roe v. Wade, there is a new goal underfoot that could allow one judge in Texas to halt abortions nationwide.

Boxes of the drug mifepristone line a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

Feds dodge environmental claims over tear gas in Willamette River

A two-year legal battle to hold the Department of Homeland Security accountable for chemical munitions used on Portland, Oregon, protesters in 2020 ended Friday after a Ninth Circuit panel ruled the case as moot.

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Florida governor’s suspension of state attorney stands

A federal judge upheld Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ suspension of a state attorney on Friday, citing a lack of jurisdiction while still chiding the governor for violating the First Amendment and Florida Constitution.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Scion of South Carolina legal dynasty to face trial in slaying of wife and son

Alex Murdaugh, the once-powerful scion of a Lowcountry legal dynasty, will stand trial Monday in Walterboro on accusations he gunned down his wife and youngest son nearly two years ago at the family’s rural hunting lodge.

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, left, walks into court for his bond hearing on Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

International

Veto of Scottish transgender rights bill sparks constitutional crisis

Britain is mired in yet another constitutional row this week after the United Kingdom government took the unprecedented step of vetoing Scottish legislation that sought to reform gender identity laws.