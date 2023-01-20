Top 8 today

National
Trump fined nearly $1 million for frivolous lawsuit against Clinton
Former President Donald Trump and one of his lawyers were fined nearly $1 million by a federal judge in Florida late Thursday for bringing a frivolous lawsuit against his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
First stumble of 2023 invites review of recessionary data
While most investors expect a recession to hit the U.S. economy sometime in the first half of this year, retail data and layoff announcements caused Wall Street to turn bearish after two weeks of straight gains.
Proud Boys grill documentarian who tailed them through riot
A documentarian who filmed Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and other members of the far-right group at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as well as in the months leading up to it, testified Friday about his interactions with the group.
Regional
The next big abortion fight sits before a Texas judge
As the anti-abortion movement celebrates the first anniversary of reversing Roe v. Wade, there is a new goal underfoot that could allow one judge in Texas to halt abortions nationwide.
Feds dodge environmental claims over tear gas in Willamette River
A two-year legal battle to hold the Department of Homeland Security accountable for chemical munitions used on Portland, Oregon, protesters in 2020 ended Friday after a Ninth Circuit panel ruled the case as moot.
Florida governor’s suspension of state attorney stands
A federal judge upheld Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ suspension of a state attorney on Friday, citing a lack of jurisdiction while still chiding the governor for violating the First Amendment and Florida Constitution.
Scion of South Carolina legal dynasty to face trial in slaying of wife and son
Alex Murdaugh, the once-powerful scion of a Lowcountry legal dynasty, will stand trial Monday in Walterboro on accusations he gunned down his wife and youngest son nearly two years ago at the family’s rural hunting lodge.
International
Veto of Scottish transgender rights bill sparks constitutional crisis
Britain is mired in yet another constitutional row this week after the United Kingdom government took the unprecedented step of vetoing Scottish legislation that sought to reform gender identity laws.
