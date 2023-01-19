Top 8 today

National
Supreme Court fails to unmask leak after monthslong probe
The Supreme Court reported Thursday that it has been unable to identify a culprit behind the biggest leak in its history, a draft of the landmark ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade last year.
Debate over legality of bump stocks resurfaces at Sixth Circuit
Despite a ruling from the en banc appeals court upholding the government's ban on the rapid-fire devices, a Kentucky resident argued before the Sixth Circuit on Thursday that bump stocks don’t count as machine guns under federal law.
Monsanto sued for leaving noncitizen cancer patient out of Roundup deal
Agrochemical corporation Monsanto and its owner Bayer were hit with a federal lawsuit Thursday for refusing to finalize a settlement payout with a non-U.S. citizen who developed cancer from using Roundup.
Ninth Circuit skeptical of inmates’ bid for release over Covid fears
A three-judge Ninth Circuit panel had doubts Thursday that inmates who say their medical conditions put them at risk of Covid should be released.
Regional
Indiana Supreme Court asked to lift block on near-total abortion ban
The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday in the state's appeal of a lower court’s decision to block one of the nation's most restrictive abortion laws from going into effect.
10th Circuit probes Trump-era deal with Utah to ‘exchange’ Green River water
The Trump administration failed to consider the strain of climate change and drought on the Colorado River and tributaries when it agreed to give Utah 52,000 acre-feet of water from a reservoir annually, environmental groups argued Thursday and asked a 10th Circuit panel to order an environmental impact statement for the plan.
Clergy members challenge Missouri abortion ban on religious grounds
A group of clergy leaders filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging the state of Missouri’s abortion ban on religious grounds.
International
Norwegian police weigh animal cruelty charges against pig farmers
A Norwegian special police unit known as Økokrim is looking into whether hundreds of pig farmers should be charged after a report found widespread violations of the country's Animal Welfare Act.
