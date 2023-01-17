Top 8 today

National
Justices look for off-ramp in sanctions case against Turkish bank
After tangling in an international legal battle between the U.S. government and a Turkish bank over sanctions violations, some of the high court’s justices appeared to want to take a step back on Tuesday.
Do you know what’s really in your ESG fund?
There’s a massive disconnect between what many individual investors believe about ESG funds and what the funds actually do, which means that thousands of people who think they’re changing the world by aligning their portfolios with their values may actually be changing the world in a way they don’t like.
Regional
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
Pinball traces its roots to the French game bagetelle but has been linked, rightly or wrongly, to gambling since the 1930s. State lawmakers think it’s time to go full tilt and end the pastime's bad rap.
10th Circuit takes up timeliness debate in chicken investor suit
The 10th Circuit on Tuesday considered whether time limits mean a complaint filed by investors against a chicken producer engaged in a price-fixing scheme is overcooked.
International
In landmark ruling, European rights court orders Russia to allow same-sex unions
Europe’s top rights court told Moscow on Tuesday it must recognize same-sex marriages, in a ruling likely to have little impact in the Russian Federation.
British health care crisis escalates with new nurse strikes
Nurses in the United Kingdom are set for a fresh two-day strike this week, protesting against low pay and poor conditions as an ongoing crisis in the country’s health care system deepens.
Italy celebrates capture of most-wanted Mafia boss
The arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss, on Monday at a private medical clinic in Palermo is being hailed as a historic moment in the fight against the Cosa Nostra.
Science
Coral reef rays and sharks among the most threatened species in the world, study says
Of the 1,199 species of rays and sharks on the planet, Samantha Sherman of Simon Fraser University and her colleagues say that 134 are associated with coral reefs. In their study published Tuesday in Nature Communications, the researchers say that the coral reef rays and sharks face double the extinction risk as the rest of their kind.
