Top 8 today

National
Trump Org gets expected sentence, $1.6 million, for payroll and tax fraud
Found criminally liable for a tax evasion scheme at trial, former President Donald Trump’s real estate companies were ordered Friday to split a $1.6 million fine, the maximum possible penalty for a corporate entity.
Supreme Court keeps term’s first opinion under wraps, setting record
The Supreme Court did not shy away from dealing itself another historic docket of cases this term but so far the justices are making history for what they aren’t doing: handing down rulings.
Justice Department announces new regulations for handgun attachments
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives signed a new rule Friday placing stricter regulations on pistols with attached stabilizing braces that effectively turn the firearms into short-barreled rifles.
Inflation finally falls, extending markets’ winning streak
Wall Street pulled down decent gains for the second consecutive week, building on its strong start to 2023 with help from data that show inflation has started to fall and in spite of recession warnings from big banks.
Trump rape lawsuit overcomes motion to dismiss
A federal judge refused Friday to dismiss a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump that stems from an allegedly nonconsensual sexual encounter in the mid-1990s.
Regional
Watchdog calls for cuts to proposed California budget
Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget for California, looking leaner this year in the face of a revenue shortfall, must be trimmed by lawmakers to avoid deepening the deficit, the independent Legislative Analyst's Office said Friday.
Judge refuses to block California from sharing gun owner data with researchers
A federal judge has declined a request to temporarily block a California law that allows the state to share personal information about gun owners with gun violence researchers.
International
German police clash with climate protesters over coal mine
German police on Friday forcefully removed holdouts in a yearslong protest to stop German energy giant RWE from expanding a massive coal mine in western Germany.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.