Top 8 today

National
Special counsel appointed for probe into Biden classified files
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he is appointing a special counsel to investigate classified documents discovered in the Delaware home and former office of President Joe Biden.
City National Bank will pay $31 million to settle DOJ’s redlining case
City National Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles, has agreed to pay more than $31 million to settle claims it engaged in illegal "redlining" — discrimination against loan applicants based on the their race or the racial makeup of their neighborhood — from 2017 through at least 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, it is the largest redlining settlement in history.
Regional
California drought outlook improves after weeks of historic storms
No, California's drought is not over, not by a long shot. But weeks of near-constant rainfall have improved the situation considerably, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report released Thursday.
Preliminary hearing set for University of Idaho student murder suspect
The 28-year-old suspect in the slaying of four college students in Idaho appeared before a Latah County judge, who set a preliminary hearing in the criminal case against him for June 26.
International
University ethics panel finds Mexico Supreme Court justice plagiarized undergrad thesis
An ethics committee at the alma mater of Mexico Supreme Court Justice Yasmín Esquivel Mossa confirmed Wednesday evening that her undergraduate thesis was a “substantial copy” of one presented the year before.
Top rights court finds fault with post-revolution dismissal of Ukrainian judges
Ukraine trampled the right to a fair trial when it dismissed several Constitutional Court judges after the 2014 revolution, Europe’s top rights court ruled Thursday.
Militarization of the Metro: Mexico City mayor sends 6000 troops to subway
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced Thursday morning the deployment of over 6,000 National Guard troops to the capital Metro system in response to recent events she called “out of the ordinary.”
Science
50-50 chance global warming exceeds Paris limit by end of decade, scientists warn
Scientists from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration held a media briefing Thursday morning to discuss the climate and weather trends of 2022, sounding the alarm on rising temperatures around the world.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.