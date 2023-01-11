Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Biden administration announced that around 3.1 million Americans are getting insurance for the first time this year under the federal health care law; The Supreme Court ruled New York’s hurriedly enacted restrictions on who gets to carry a concealed weapon can stand for now; The James Webb Space Telescope reached another scientific milestone with the discovery of its first exoplanet, and more.

National

‘Disgusted’ with Santos, GOP officials say new congressman must resign

Long Island Republicans called Wednesday for the resignation of their new congressman, saying Representative George Santos is unfit to lead the Third Congressional District or even to represent the party given the flagrant extent to which he lied about his educational, employment and personal background.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber on Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Affordable Care Act sign-ups up by 3.1 million this year

Touting record-breaking enrollment for 2023, the Biden administration announced Wednesday that around 3.1 million Americans are getting insurance for the first time under the federal health care law.

The website for HealthCare.gov. (U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service via AP)

Puerto Rico records fight puts sovereign immunity before high court

Puerto Rico’s sovereign immunity took a front seat at the Supreme Court on Wednesday in a fight over public records that could shape how the territory is treated in federal courts.

The Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico's Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)

Regional

Emergency relief denied to gun owners chafing under NY rules

New York’s hurriedly enacted restrictions on who gets to carry a concealed weapon can stand for now, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, rebuffing an emergency request for relief from gun owners.

This photo, provided by the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James on Aug. 28, 2022, shows some of the 296 firearms, including 177 ghost guns, that were surrendered to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Utica, N.Y., Police Department. (Office of New York Attorney General via AP)

Sheriff dodges contempt charge over leaked criminal history of Club Q shooting suspect

A Colorado judge on Tuesday dismissed contempt charges filed against the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for violating a court order by discussing the sealed criminal history of the person accused of killing five at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at the Club Q gay bar Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

International

Biden, López Obrador send mixed messages at North American Leaders’ Summit

Although they touted common goals at the North American Leader’s Summit in Mexico City Tuesday, the presidents of Mexico and the United States revealed that their priorities are still not as aligned as their discourses try to make them appear.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a picture with Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador ahead of the 2023 North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City on Jan. 10, 2023, in this photo shared on Biden's Twitter account. (Twitter via Courthouse News)

Science

Global ocean temperatures hit new record in 2022

The world's oceans hit their highest temperatures in recorded history, according to a study published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Science on Wednesday.

The oceans are home to millions of Earth's plants and animals. People travel on the ocean and rely on the resources it contains. (Lijing Cheng via Courthouse News)

James Webb Space Telescope finds its first exoplanet

The James Webb Space Telescope has reached another scientific milestone with the discovery of its first exoplanet.