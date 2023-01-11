Top 8 today

National
‘Disgusted’ with Santos, GOP officials say new congressman must resign
Long Island Republicans called Wednesday for the resignation of their new congressman, saying Representative George Santos is unfit to lead the Third Congressional District or even to represent the party given the flagrant extent to which he lied about his educational, employment and personal background.
Affordable Care Act sign-ups up by 3.1 million this year
Touting record-breaking enrollment for 2023, the Biden administration announced Wednesday that around 3.1 million Americans are getting insurance for the first time under the federal health care law.
Puerto Rico records fight puts sovereign immunity before high court
Puerto Rico’s sovereign immunity took a front seat at the Supreme Court on Wednesday in a fight over public records that could shape how the territory is treated in federal courts.
Regional
Emergency relief denied to gun owners chafing under NY rules
New York’s hurriedly enacted restrictions on who gets to carry a concealed weapon can stand for now, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, rebuffing an emergency request for relief from gun owners.
Sheriff dodges contempt charge over leaked criminal history of Club Q shooting suspect
A Colorado judge on Tuesday dismissed contempt charges filed against the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for violating a court order by discussing the sealed criminal history of the person accused of killing five at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs.
International
Biden, López Obrador send mixed messages at North American Leaders’ Summit
Although they touted common goals at the North American Leader’s Summit in Mexico City Tuesday, the presidents of Mexico and the United States revealed that their priorities are still not as aligned as their discourses try to make them appear.
Science
Global ocean temperatures hit new record in 2022
The world's oceans hit their highest temperatures in recorded history, according to a study published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Science on Wednesday.
James Webb Space Telescope finds its first exoplanet
The James Webb Space Telescope has reached another scientific milestone with the discovery of its first exoplanet.
