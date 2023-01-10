Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including California Governor Gavin Newsom offered a slimmer state budget amid a decline in tax revenue; The EU’s climate change service reported last year was the second hottest on record in Europe; The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer was sentenced to five months in prison, and more.

National

Loyal Trump CFO Weisselberg sentenced to prison

The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer was handed a prison sentence Tuesday, five months after he pleaded guilty in a bid to play off pervasive payroll fraud within the namesake company of former President Donald Trump as a side effect of only his own individual greed.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg exits Manhattan Criminal Court on November 15, 2022, after testifying in the tax fraud case against two Trump entities. Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 tax fraud counts. (Nina Pullano/Courthouse News Service)

Families of Holocaust survivors take fight for treaty funds to DC Circuit

Relatives of Holocaust survivors, and two survivors themselves, are seeking a share of money set aside for people deported from France to concentration camps.

FILE - In this May 7, 1945 file photo emaciated prisoners at one of the largest Nazi Concentration camps at Evensee Austria, in the Austrian Alps. Nazi commanders signed their surrender to Allied forces in a French schoolhouse 75 years ago this week, ending World War II in Europe and the Holocaust. (AP Photo, File)

Worker rights in the balance as high court sizes up truck driver walkout

Oral arguments in a labor dispute on Tuesday left the justices looking for an offramp between stifling workers’ rights to strike and saddling companies with the costs of ruined property.

(Image by LEEROY Agency from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Regional

Newsom offers slimmer budget amid tax revenue decline

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget for the coming fiscal year highlights how the state is tackling urgent climate change impacts and economic burdens with some striking cuts, despite reporting a record surplus during 2022.

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at James Denman Middle School in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

11th Circuit asks Florida justices to clarify meaning of ‘riot’

The 11th Circuit asked the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday to interpret the new meaning of "riot" as amended in a state law pushed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in response to protests that erupted following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Representative Katie Porter making run for Feinstein’s US Senate seat

U.S. Representative Katie Porter, a former law professor and a protégé of Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren from Orange County, California, said Tuesday she will run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senator Dianne Feinstein.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Democratic congressional candidate Katie Porter speaks during an election night event in Tustin, Calif. Porter captured a Republican-held U.S. House seat Thursday, Nov. 15 in the heart of what once was Southern California's Reagan country, extending a rout of the state's GOP House delegation. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

International

Warming Europe: 2022 was hot, hot, hot and there’s no end in sight

Europe baked like never before last summer with heat records getting smashed across northern Europe and the continent endured its second-hottest year ever on record, according to a report released Tuesday by the Europe Union's climate change service.

Graphic showing how hot 2022 was for European Union countries. (Copernicus Climate Change Service via Courthouse News)

Dutch court opens trial of accused Eritrean human trafficker

Prosecutors in the Netherlands told a Dutch court on Tuesday that an Eritrean man convinced hundreds of his fellow countrymen to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe then held them for ransom in camps in Libya.