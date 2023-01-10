Top 8 today

National
Loyal Trump CFO Weisselberg sentenced to prison
The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer was handed a prison sentence Tuesday, five months after he pleaded guilty in a bid to play off pervasive payroll fraud within the namesake company of former President Donald Trump as a side effect of only his own individual greed.
Families of Holocaust survivors take fight for treaty funds to DC Circuit
Relatives of Holocaust survivors, and two survivors themselves, are seeking a share of money set aside for people deported from France to concentration camps.
Worker rights in the balance as high court sizes up truck driver walkout
Oral arguments in a labor dispute on Tuesday left the justices looking for an offramp between stifling workers’ rights to strike and saddling companies with the costs of ruined property.
Regional
Newsom offers slimmer budget amid tax revenue decline
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget for the coming fiscal year highlights how the state is tackling urgent climate change impacts and economic burdens with some striking cuts, despite reporting a record surplus during 2022.
11th Circuit asks Florida justices to clarify meaning of ‘riot’
The 11th Circuit asked the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday to interpret the new meaning of "riot" as amended in a state law pushed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in response to protests that erupted following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.
Representative Katie Porter making run for Feinstein’s US Senate seat
U.S. Representative Katie Porter, a former law professor and a protégé of Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren from Orange County, California, said Tuesday she will run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senator Dianne Feinstein.
International
Warming Europe: 2022 was hot, hot, hot and there’s no end in sight
Europe baked like never before last summer with heat records getting smashed across northern Europe and the continent endured its second-hottest year ever on record, according to a report released Tuesday by the Europe Union's climate change service.
Dutch court opens trial of accused Eritrean human trafficker
Prosecutors in the Netherlands told a Dutch court on Tuesday that an Eritrean man convinced hundreds of his fellow countrymen to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe then held them for ransom in camps in Libya.
