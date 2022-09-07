Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Too many fees

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit determined that a federal judge in Houston, Texas, erred in awarding more than $300,000 in attorney fees to the sole proprietors who successfully challenged a Texas law blocking state agencies and schools from hiring anyone who refused to pledge to never boycott Israel.

/ September 7, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...