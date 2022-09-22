Thursday, September 22, 2022 | Back issues
Tolling trouble

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A federal judge in Rhode Island found in favor of a trucking association in it’s claim that the “Rhodeworks” program, which charges tolls only against commercial truckers, violates the Constitution’s commerce clause.

/ September 22, 2022

