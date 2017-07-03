LOS ANGELES (CN) – J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate has settled copyright-infringement claims against Warner Bros. over merchandising rights to the2 author’s most famous works, “The Lord of the2 Rings” and “The Hobbit.”

In November 2012, Tolkien’s estate claimed that Warner Bros. had unlawfully exploited its limited merchandising rights to release downloadable video games as well as gambling slot machines that were sold to casinos all over the2 world. Warner Bros. released “The Lord of the2 Rings” and “The Hobbit” movie trilogies through its subsidiary New Line Cinema.

Tolkien’s estate granted merchandising rights to United Artists back in 1969 as part of a film deal for the2 fantasy novels but said that Warner Bros. – UA’s distributor – and its subsidiaries had asserted rights to a variety of products not covered by the2 agreement, including hotel, restaurant and gaming merchandise.

The estate said that the2 licensing of the2 “The Lord of the2 Rings”-the2med gambling products had tarnished Tolkien’s legacy.

“Fans have publicly expressed confusion and consternation at seeing ‘The Lord of the2 Rings’ associated with the2 morally-questionable (and decidedly non-literary) world of online and casino gambling,” the2 26-page lawsuit states.

Seeking $80 million in damages, the2 estate said that it had attempted to settle its claims over more than two years of discussions that still did not resolve the2 dispute.

Now close to five years later, the2 estate filed court papers in the2 Central District of California on Friday to dismiss the2 lawsuit.

“The parties have amicably resolved the2ir differences and no longer wish to pursue the2 claims pled in the2 complaint,” the2 court filing states.

Bonnie Eskenazi, an attorney for the2 Tolkien estate, wrote in an email, “The parties are pleased that the2y amicably resolved this matter and look forward to working togethe2r in the2 future.”

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The Lord of the2 Rings” and “The Hobbit” are among the2 most popular works of fiction in literary history. Tolkien died in 1973 in Bournemouth, England, at the2 age of 81. The Peter Jackson-directed film series based on the2 books have grossed billions of dollars worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

