Toddler Dies in Public Park’s Septic Tank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CN) — Parents claim their 3-year-old toddler fell into an open septic tank in a public park in Florida and drowned in it.

Amari Harley was 3 when he fell into an unsecured septic tank on Oct. 22 in Bruce Park, in Jacksonville, his parents claim in Duval County Court.

They sued ERS Corp. and A1 Septic Service for wrongful death, negligence, pain and suffering, failure to warn, failure to supervise and loss of consortium.

Among their claims is that ERS was responsible for inspecting and maintaining all of the City of Jacksonville’s septic tanks in public areas, and that it did so though it was not authorized to contract out its septic tank services. Nonetheless, it did so, to A1 Septic, the parents claim in their Dec. 22 lawsuit.

The City of Jacksonville is not a party to the complaint, which was filed by Kamaria Williams.

