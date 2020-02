SEATTLE — Washington state sued Reed Hein & Associates dba Timeshare Exit Team, Hein & Sons Industries, et al. in King County Court, claiming they “unfairly and deceptively contracted with more than 32,000 consumers looking to be rid of their unwanted timeshares and have collected millions of dollars in upfront fees from consumers in the process,” in which, despite their misrepresentations, they have no expertise.

