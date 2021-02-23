Tickets and Tirades

CHICAGO — Two octogenarian residents of the Village of Melrose Park, Illinois, and their adult son say in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that the Chicago suburb’s mayor and other officials harassed and retaliated against them with tickets, surveillance and threats because of their lawn chairs, flags, political signs and decorations. The mayor called the son a “jag off,” a “piece of shit” and a “hillbilly” during a recorded public meeting, and also used a racial slur during the tirade.

Like this: Like Loading...