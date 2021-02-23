Courthouse News Service

Tickets and Tirades

BRIEF
First Amendment, Illinois, mayors, municipal law, retaliation

CHICAGO — Two octogenarian residents of the Village of Melrose Park, Illinois, and their adult son say in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that the Chicago suburb’s mayor and other officials harassed and retaliated against them with tickets, surveillance and threats because of their lawn chairs, flags, political signs and decorations. The mayor called the son a “jag off,” a “piece of shit” and a “hillbilly” during a recorded public meeting, and also used a racial slur during the tirade.

