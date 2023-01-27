Three indicted in murder-for-hire plot targeting journalist

Prosecutors say the three indicted men belong to an Eastern European criminal organization with ties to the Iranian government.

WASHINGTON (CN) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges on Friday against three members of an Eastern European criminal organization said to have plotted the murder of a U.S. journalist.

Unsealed Friday in the Southern District of New York, the superseding indictment charges three men with plotting the murder of an unnamed U.S. citizen, who has been targeted by the Iranian government for speaking out against human rights abuses.

“But their plot was disrupted,” the attorney general said during a news conference at Department of Justice headquarters in Washington. “And all the defendants will now stand trial in the United States for their alleged crimes.”

The 25-page indictment names: Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran; Polad Omarov, 38, of the Czech Republic and Slovenia and Khalid Mehdiyev, 24, of Yonkers, New York. They are each facing charges for murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and money laundering. Mehdiyev is also charged with unlawful possession of a defaced firearm.

The Iranian government allegedly tasked the three members of the Eastern European criminal organization with the murder-for-hire plot in 2022. Their alleged victim is described as a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin, who is a Brooklyn-based journalist, author and human rights activist who has publicized human rights abuses and suppression of political expression carried out by the Iranian government.

Prosecutors say Amirov and Omarov are leaders in the organization whom allegedly arranged a $30,000 cash payment for Mehdiyev, a member, who subsequently obtained an AK-47-style assault rifle for the planned assassination.

Under the instruction of Amirov and Omarov, Mehdiyev allegedly surveilled the victim and members of the victim’s family and “devised schemes to lure the victim out of the victim’s house” in a conspiracy that ran from at least July 2022 through January, according to the indictment.

But Mehdiyev was arrested near the victim’s home in July 2022. The victim reportedly left the residence after observing suspicious activity and Mehdiyev was stopped by police for a traffic violation and allegedly had an assault rifle with him, as well as two ammunition magazines, about 66 rounds of ammunition, approximately $1,100 in cash and a black ski mask.

The Iranian government has previously targeted the victim. “A recently as 2020 and 2021,” according to charging papers, “Iranian intelligence officials and assets plotted to kidnap the victim from within the United States for rendition to Iran in an effort to silence the victim’s criticism of the regime.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the charges in Friday’s indictment show “how far Iranian actors are willing to go to silence critics, even attempting to assassinate a U.S. citizen on American soil.”

The Eastern European criminal organization has ties to Iran, according to the indictment, which describes the group as violent with a history of murders, kidnappings, assaults, and extortions. Prosecutors say members typically identify themselves with tattoos and other displays of eight-pointed stars.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the indictment exposes a “dangerous menace to national security” that was “a double threat posed by a vicious transnational crime group operating from what it thought was the safe haven of a rogue nation: Iran.”

Amirov is set to be arraigned Friday in the Southern District of New York. Mehdiyev has been in custody since July 29 on charges in an underlying criminal complaint and is set to be arraigned on the charges in the superseding on Jan. 31. Omarov was arrested in the Czech Republic earlier this month and U.S. authorities are expected to request his extradition on the charges in the superseding indictment.

Garland, Monaco and Wray were also joined Friday by Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen and U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York.