Thousands Flee as Wildfire Scorches Homes in West LA

LOS ANGELES (CN) – Thousands of Los Angeles residents fled their homes early Monday morning as a wind-whipped wildfire swept along a major freeway, threatening multimillion-dollar homes and the Getty Center arts complex.

The Getty Fire broke out at about 1:30 a.m. Monday and has so far consumed about 500 acres, prompting the LA County Fire Department to issue evacuation orders to 10,000 homes and businesses in the fire’s path.

Strong winds fanned flames along hillsides near the 405 Freeway Monday morning, and the growing blaze is threatening homes in the Pacific Palisades and Brentwood neighborhoods.

In a press conference Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed a few homes have been destroyed. He advised residents to leave their homes if they’re given evacuation orders.

“Do not wait. Do not get your own hoses. Leave it to the professionals,” said Garcetti.

“Make sure if you have evacuation notice and you’re listening to me now and you’re still in your home – leave. Leave your home. We’ve seen fires and tragedies where people have believed they can stay in place. Where they thought they could fight the fire and be a hero themselves,” he continued.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. As of press time, Cal Fire had no containment estimate.

The Getty Center features a wide collection of art from Roman antiquities, Italian Renaissance and 11th century sacred manuscripts, but reports place the fire north of the campus.

In 2018, the Woolsey Fire charred nearly 97,000 acres across two counties in the vicinity of Monday’s wildfire.\

This is a developing story.