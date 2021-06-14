This week on Sidebar

Sidebar tackles the top stories you need to know from the legal world. Join reporters Bianca Bruno, Nicholas Iovino, Martín Macías and Nina Pullano as they take you in and out of courtrooms in the U.S. and beyond and break down developments to help you understand how they affect your day-to-day life.

In today’s episode, we break down this spring’s dramatic Texas Legislative session, which saw the passage of bills barring transgender youth from participating in sports and banning abortion after six weeks, and how it ended in a Democratic walkout.

We also take a look at a federal jury trial over a freezer tank failure that destroyed thousands of frozen eggs and embryos, and preview California’s fight for gun reform coming to the Ninth Circuit.

This episode was produced by Martín Macías. Music by The Dead Pens, Audionautix and Scott Buckley. A transcript of this episode is available.

Editorial staff is Bill Dotinga, Sean Duffy and Jamie Ross. Special thanks to Erik De La Garza and Kirk McDaniel. You can find more of their coverage on the Texas Legislative session here, here and here.

