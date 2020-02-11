‘This Is What Extortion Looks Like,’ Feds Tell Avenatti Jury

MANHATTAN (CN) — Before uttering a word of his closing arguments, a federal prosecutor let embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti’s own voice deliver the case against him.

“I’ll go take $10 billion off your client’s market cap,” Avenatti warned attorneys for Nike, in a recording played to a New York jury this morning.

For Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky, the remark proved the crime: “This is what extortion looks like.”

According to his federal indictment, Avenatti threatened to expose a corruption scandal at Nike unless the company paid more than $1.5 million — and hired him and co-counsel Mark Geragos to conduct an internal investigation for a retainer between $15 million and $25 million.

“It’s worth more in exposure for me to just blow the lid on this thing,” Avenatti said on tape, speaking about a plan to hold a press conference and call The New York Times. “A few million dollars doesn’t move the needle with me.”

Since his arrest in March 2019, Avenatti has characterized the recording as nothing more than zealous advocacy on behalf of his client Gary Franklin, an amateur basketball coach who suspected Nike of misconduct in boys’ hoops.

Avenatti’s relationship with his former client went south. Franklin turned star witness for the prosecution, despite his previously high opinion of the celebrity lawyer.

“I just thought he was a good attorney, a good lawyer, and I thought he could go in and represent my case,” Franklin testified last week.

Prosecutors claim Avenatti left Franklin in the dark about negotiations that benefitted him more than his client.

“Michael Avenatti, facing a mountain of debts, saw a light at the end of the tunnel,” Podolsky told the jury. “He saw a meal ticket named Gary Franklin.”

Two of Avenatti’s defense attorneys will deliver closing summations this afternoon.

The trajectory of Avenatti’s professional relationship with Franklin mirrors that of his most famous client: adult-film star Stormy Daniels, who became a household name after accusing President Trump of making hush-money payments to her to conceal their affair.

Like Franklin, Daniels at first admired Avenatti’s talent for gaining media attention.

Avenatti and Daniels quickly became a cable news fixtures after intervening in the case of Trump’s now-incarcerated attorney Michael Cohen and suing the president for calling Daniels a liar, an act described in their lawsuit as defamation.

Eventually, Daniels also turned against her famous lawyer, accusing him of trying to cheat her out of a publishing advance on her book deal. Those allegations are at the heart of a separate prosecution of Avenatti, also in Manhattan Federal Court.

This story is developing…