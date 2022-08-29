Monday, August 29, 2022 | Back issues
Thin blue line

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Court of Appeals ordered a retrial for a defendant tried on assault charges in a trial where two bailiffs wore “thin blue line” face masks. It was “inappropriate” for a pro-law enforcement symbol to be displayed in the courtroom during a criminal trial.

/ August 29, 2022

Read the ruling here.

