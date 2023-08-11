Therapy with a Schnauzer

My dog told me I need therapy. Well, obviously. But why did she send me to a German Schnauzer?

OK, I prefer big dogs. But it’s not the doctor’s petite size, it’s his heiliger-than-thou attitude I don’t like: little toy Schnauzer Klaus suckin’ on his pipe.

“Ach, vell, ve muss work sroo zis, yes?”

And what could I say but, “OK”?

If there is one thing I’ve learned from dog therapy, it’s this: Don’t argue with your therapist. They project their own fears and anxieties onto you. Stuff from their childhood. It’s called transference.

(That’s a joke from the latest issue of Is Dog Therapy Right for Me?)

I got home from my first session and straightaway fed the dogs. Not the usual stuff, neither: half a can of dog food for bothunum, wit gravy. Titus chowed down. Cleo looked at me askance.

That’s right. Mine own dog looked at me askance.

Look: I can read a dog’s eyes well as the next guy. Prob’ly better.

I told Cleo — OK, I yelled: “What?”

Cleo replied: “What’s with the canned dog food, Bob? You feeling guilty about something?”

I replied, in dudgeon: “That’s none of your business, bitch.”

I felt horrible soon as I’d said it.

Cleo took it calmly. (In my defense, Cleo is a bitch.)

“Bob,” she said, “sit down and shut up.”

I sat.

“Cleo,” I retorted, “this is not about you. Well, yeah … but … and …”

“So, Bob,” Cleo said, in that even-tempered tone she maintains throughout our conversations, or — if you prefer — our therapy sessions: “What are you so mad about?”

“That you sent me to a German Schnauzer!” I barked. Said.

“You would prefer some other dog?”

(Here Titus approached Cleo’s dish. She growled softly, as a cat purrs, and Titus remembered he had other things to do.)

“Yes!” I said. “Anything but a German Schnauzer!”

“Such as?”

“I don’t know — an Akita?”

“So,” Cleo said, “you’re into yoga poses and defending Shinto temples?”

I defended myself with the cowering strength that has always come from my essence.

“Umm … How about a Doberman pinscher?”

Cleo looked at me askance.

“OK, I see your point. … How about … one of those doodle dogs?”

To which Cleo replied — and this is literal translation from the Doggish: “Get the fuckouta here.”

(Then Cleo muttered under her breath, and I heard it: “That my own master would be a coward. A fuckindoodle? For therapy? Whyntcha get your Mom to do it, Bob? You want answers or excuses?”)

So that is where we stand. Or sit. And lie down.

I have to go back to therapy on Tuesday with Herr Doktor Professor Klaus von Schnauzer, Cleo tells me.

Or — Cleo claims — she won’t love me no more.

What a liar. Cleo will love me no matter what I do.

Clarification:

Cleo never said these things. I made them up after she told me I need help.

Well, who doesn’t? Humans, way more than dogs.

Pardon me. I’ve got to take a walk.