Therapy with a Schnauzer

OK, I prefer big dogs. But it’s not the doctor’s petite size, it’s his heiliger-than-thou attitude I don’t like: little toy Schnauzer Klaus suckin’ on his pipe.
“Ach, vell, ve muss work sroo zis, yes?”
And what could I say but, “OK”?
If there is one thing I’ve learned from dog therapy, it’s this: Don’t argue with your therapist. They project their own fears and anxieties onto you. Stuff from their childhood. It’s called transference.
(That’s a joke from the latest issue of Is Dog Therapy Right for Me?)
I got home from my first session and straightaway fed the dogs. Not the usual stuff, neither: half a can of dog food for bothunum, wit gravy. Titus chowed down. Cleo looked at me askance.
That’s right. Mine own dog looked at me askance.
Look: I can read a dog’s eyes well as the next guy. Prob’ly better.
I told Cleo — OK, I yelled: “What?”
Cleo replied: “What’s with the canned dog food, Bob? You feeling guilty about something?”
I replied, in dudgeon: “That’s none of your business, bitch.”
I felt horrible soon as I’d said it.
Cleo took it calmly. (In my defense, Cleo is a bitch.)
“Bob,” she said, “sit down and shut up.”
I sat.
“Cleo,” I retorted, “this is not about you. Well, yeah … but … and …”
“So, Bob,” Cleo said, in that even-tempered tone she maintains throughout our conversations, or — if you prefer — our therapy sessions: “What are you so mad about?”
“That you sent me to a German Schnauzer!” I barked. Said.
“You would prefer some other dog?”
(Here Titus approached Cleo’s dish. She growled softly, as a cat purrs, and Titus remembered he had other things to do.)
“Yes!” I said. “Anything but a German Schnauzer!”
“Such as?”
“I don’t know — an Akita?”
“So,” Cleo said, “you’re into yoga poses and defending Shinto temples?”
I defended myself with the cowering strength that has always come from my essence.
“Umm … How about a Doberman pinscher?”
Cleo looked at me askance.
“OK, I see your point. … How about … one of those doodle dogs?”
To which Cleo replied — and this is literal translation from the Doggish: “Get the fuckouta here.”
(Then Cleo muttered under her breath, and I heard it: “That my own master would be a coward. A fuckindoodle? For therapy? Whyntcha get your Mom to do it, Bob? You want answers or excuses?”)
So that is where we stand. Or sit. And lie down.
I have to go back to therapy on Tuesday with Herr Doktor Professor Klaus von Schnauzer, Cleo tells me.
Or — Cleo claims — she won’t love me no more.
What a liar. Cleo will love me no matter what I do.
Clarification:
Cleo never said these things. I made them up after she told me I need help.
Well, who doesn’t? Humans, way more than dogs.
Pardon me. I’ve got to take a walk.
Subscribe to our columns
Want new op-eds sent directly to your inbox? Subscribe below!