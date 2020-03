SAN FRANCISCO – The Supreme Court of California ruled that Proposition 47, which reclassified felony offenses of theft of property worth less than $950 as misdemeanors, extends to the unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle. The ruling resolves a question as to whether there is a distinction that would grant sentencing relief to defendants who took vehicles permanently but deny relief to defendants who took vehicles temporarily, finding there is not.

