Theft of government secrets?

MANHATTAN — The Second Circuit remanded, for dismissal, several counts against individuals accused of securities and wire fraud for misappropriating confidential information from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The verdict does not show whether the jury found that the defendants conspired to commit the offenses that the government has since confessed error on, or if they conspired on other charged criminal conduct.

The Official U.S. Government Medicare Handbook for 2020 over pages of a Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General report, are shown, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Washington. A government watchdog tells The Associated Press it will launch a nationwide audit that may shed light on how seniors’ personal Medicare information is getting to telemarketers, raising concerns about fraud and waste. An official with the Health and Human Services inspector general's office says the audit will be announced next week. (Wayne Partlow/AP)

Read the ruling here.

