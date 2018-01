The Worst Thing Since Sliced Bread

VANCOUVER, B.C. — A woman claims in a class action that Canada Bread Co. and nine others conspired to fix the price of bread in Canada since November 2001.

Also named as defendants to the suit in British Columbia Supreme Court are Canada Bread Company Ltd.; Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.; George Weston Ltd.; Loblaw Companies Ltd.; Weston Foods (Canada) Inc.; Empire Company Ltd.; Sobeys Inc.; Metro Inc.; Wal-Mart Canada Corp.; Wal-Mart Stores Inc.; and Giant Tiger Stores Ltd.

(S.A. de C.V. and S.A.B. de C.V. are Mexican equivalents of “Inc.”: Sociedad Anónima de (Bursatíl) Capital Variable — Anonymous Society of Variable Capital [Invested].)

