The Trumpunist Manifesto

A spectre is haunting the United States — the spectre of Trumpunism. All the powers of the Republican Party have entered into a holy alliance to exercise this spectre: Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Q-Anon, the Evangelical churches.

(Art by Carlos Ayala)

What Democrat has not been denounced by a Trumpunist as communist or socialist? Whom in the Republican Party has not spewed this inanity: ‘I hate socialism, but I’ll fight to preserve your Medicare and Social Security.’

Two things result from these facts:

I. Trumpunism is already recognized as a power, in the United States and around the world.

II. It is time that Trumpunists should openly, in the face of the world, publish their aims, their tendencies, and produce their nursery-tale version of the world.

To this end, we have assembled this Manifesto of the Trumpunist Party.

The history of the Trumpunist United States is the history of white privilege and money, manifested openly as a war of patrician against plebeian, lord against serf, white against black, vote suppression against voting: Try to get the blacks to help the whites fight the tans.

The Trumpunist society has established new forms of oppression, new forms of struggle in place of the old ones. Society as a whole is splitting up into two great hostile camps, into two great classes directly facing each other — Trumpunists and the majority.

Each step in the development of Trumpunism was accompanied by a corresponding political advance of that class, and retreat of the United States: an oppressed class under the sway of heavily armed police; a self-governing, privileged medieval Senate; a taxable majority subject to the minority monarchy, allowed the “privilege” of voting only insofar as elections would not overturn the Trumpunist class.

Trumpunism has put an end to all egalitarian, idyllic relations. It has pitilessly torn asunder the ties that previously bound, to some extent, the Senate to the people, and has left remaining no other nexus between man and man than naked self-interest, callous cash payments, political donations and cash bond. It has drowned the ecstasies of religious fervor, of philistine sentimentalism, in the icy waters of money, in pursuit of egotistical calculation. It has reduced personal worth into exchange value, and in place of the quest for freedom has set up that single, unconscionable goal: exploitation — naked, shameless, direct, brutal exploitation —veiled by religious and political fantasies.

It has stripped of respect every hitherto honored occupation: The physician, the lawyer, the teacher, the priest, the poet, the man of science, have been reduced into enemies or aiders and abettors.

It has torn away from society its sentimental veil, and has reduced social relations to money, veiled by shameless appeals to ideals which the Trumpunists never for a moment held or respected.

In place of the old wants, we find new wants, requiring for their satisfaction the subjection of ever greater sectors of what once was a society. National one-sidedness and narrow-mindedness have become obligatory, violations of which can and do result in death, prison and penury.

Trumpunism subjects the world to its heavy artillery of obstinate hatred of foreigners and the idiocy of its fantastical pronouncements.

It has concentrated property and political and juridical power in a few hands, manipulated by unjust systems of taxation, the necessary consequence of which has been the overweening growth of one class, built upon a foundation of the labor of tens of millions, to which the Trumpunists barely contribute; it extracts rather than contributes, reasserting a feudal system of dominance upon a modern world. In place of free competition, it has substituted the economic and political sway of Trumpunism.

Trumpunists disdain to conceal their views and aims. They openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of everyone else.

Let the laboring classes tremble at the Trumpunist revolution. The Trumpunists have everything to lose, including the chains with which they hope to continue to bind their own country.

Workers of the United States, unite.

Georgia would be a good place to start.

(Author’s note: This essay has been loosely adapted from a 172-year-old document written in Germany, the country from which the largest single sector of U.S. ‘migrants’ (15.3%) emigrated. Here is a link to the original document, translated into English.)