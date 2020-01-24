The Trump Tape? ‘Take Her Out,’ President Reportedly Said of Ambassador

WASHINGTON (CN) — In the pressure campaign to oust Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, President Donald Trump appears to have told two of Rudy Giuliani’s now-indicted associates in a recorded conversation to “take her out,” according to an explosive report by ABC News.

“Get rid of her!” a voice believed to be President Trump’s was quoted by the network as saying. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.”

The report did not include the audio file heard and described by the network, but the conversation appeared to be among Trump and Giuliani’s associates Lev Parnas and co-defendant Igor Fruman at an April 2018 dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

Reached by phone for comment, Parnas’ attorney Joseph Bondy said he just read the network’s coverage and it appears to corroborate what his client had been saying about the dinner.

Bondy added that he and his client do not possess any such recording, meaning that it must have come from another source.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

This is a developing story…