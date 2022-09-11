The Social Democratic party re-wins Swedish national elections

After an extremely close race, the current Prime Minister takes most of the Swedish votes in an election characterized by a focus on gang violence and increasing energy prices. Now, tough political negotiations lie ahead.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CN) — Today, 7,8 million Swedes went to vote in one of the closest national elections in the country´s political history. And they have officially re-elected the Social Democratic government party, currently spearheaded by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who received almost 30 percent of the votes.

The political opponent was Ulf Kristersson from the Moderate party, who lost not only the candidacy but also their position as the leading right-wing party in the political opposition.

Interestingly, the Moderates and the Social Democrats have not diversified much in their political visions and promise to the Swedish citizens during the election campaign. Instead, both candidates have pledged stricter rules on crime, higher levels of safety, and more financial help to cope with the increasing energy prices and inflation.

Gang violence has been an overarching topic in the electoral campaign. Sweden has seen shots fired daily, and the country has already hit its current annual record of 47 shooting victims.

As violence has gradually moved out of the bigger cities to hitherto peaceful suburban areas near schools and kindergartens, the Swedish citizens have put more and more pressure on the politicians to prevent incidents.

During the last political duel, a mom by the name of Susanne Yakes asked the prime minister candidates “how they think it feels to lose a child because they [the politicians ed.] have not managed to put a stop to criminals.” The question left the room in silence.

In a more recent interview with the DR (neighboring Denmark´s main state news channel), Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said;

”This is precisely the reason why I became head of the [Social Democratic ed.] party and later prime minister. My biggest priority is to turn over every rock to destroy the gangs and break the circulation driving crime.”

Other central issues for the Swedish voters have been the increasing gas, electricity, and everyday consumer goods prices.

Even though the result is already in, the Swedish population will most likely have to wait a while for a new government constellation to take form. In 2018, negotiations took no less than 134 days before a social democratic minority government was ultimately established.

One of the main factors was the collective unwillingness from both the left and right wing to corporate with the Sweden Democrats, a party in favor of stricter immigration rules and border control procedures. Amongst others, they wish to prevent asylum seekers from entering Sweden and disqualify unemployed migrants partially from national welfare services.

The Sweden Democrats now got a fifth of all the votes and has officially become the country´s second-biggest party. They remain in the opposition but will probably take over leadership on the liberal wing.

The task for Magdalena Andersson will be to form a broader government than the previous one. She will most likely try to work with the Centre Party and the Left Party, but it will not be an easy task to unite the two.