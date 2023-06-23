The road not taken

My neighbor put someone else’s problem before her own. Our politicians should try it.

I was on edge: three weeks sick, hacking my lungs out, living on two-three hours of sleep a night. Early on Juneteenth I stepped into my back yard to see my neighbor Gina fiddling with a lawnmower.

“Gina,” I said. “What are you doing?”

“What are you doing out here?”

"I have to pick up my prescriptions.”

"You should have asked me to do it.”

"Gina …”

"Leave me alone.”

"You don’t have to do this,” I said.

"Yes I do. It’s my job.”

I saw a plastic bag by her feet with 20 lbs. of dogshit in it. My dogs’.

"Gina,” I said. “What …”

After more argument, she ordered me out of my yard and sent me on my way.

Home from Walgreen’s, I see she’s finished the back yard and fixin’ to mow the front.

“Gina, I can do that.”

“No you can’t. You’re an old man.”

This is how she abuses me — an old man.

She gives me some bullshit about how she’s glad to do it, because she never gets any exercise at work, and blah blah. Temperature is 93 degrees.

“Come on, Gina,” I say, reaching for the lawnmower.

“No! Get away! This is my job!”

“What do you mean it’s your …”

“Where would we be if we didn’t help our neighbors? Worse off than we are.”

Well, you can’t argue with a girl like that. You’d better not.

I don’t have covid, only the symptoms: constant cough, body aches, brain fog, no sleep to speak of. Gina knows that. That’s why she’s mowing my yard.

Every morning I read the news: Campaign season! (already?); war; protests; schoolchildren killed; public libraries “have become grooming centers”; “Democrats are coming for your guns!”; there is no epidemic — it’s a deep-state plot of the FBI and radical Democrats; vaccines will kill you! — tan your testicles instead; “I am your retribution” for “the biggest witch hunt in the history of the world!”; “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having political rival arrested”; cry, cry, cry; bitch, whine and blame; me, me, me; them, them, them; “you won’t have a country anymore!”

Hold on.

Are your neighbors really plotting against you? With help from all the people who are not exactly like you?

Well, whether “they” are doing this or not, wouldn’t it better for all of us everywhere to not bitch, whine and blame our neighbors — or anyone else — for our imaginary problems? And the real ones?

I may not know much, but I know this: So far as my life goes, it starts with me. So far as your life goes … well, that’s up to you.

Epictetus was a slave who died in Greece in 135.

Here are a few of Epictetus’ old observations, two thousand years ago.

“Circumstances do not make the man, they only reveal him to himself.”

“It's not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters.”

“Man is not worried by real problems so much as by his imagined anxieties about problems.”

“It is impossible for a man to learn what he thinks he already knows.”

“He who laughs at himself never runs out of things to laugh at.”

When Epictetus’ owner offered to free him, Epictetus asked: “What could you free me from?”

But back to my lawn. Juneteenth should be a celebration for white people — freed at last from the notion that we can hold other people in bondage — by whips and chains, by contract, by nondisclosure agreement, by wage scale or innuendo, and by cable TV.

When I stepped out the back door Monday, sleepless in Denver, the slightest thing could have set me off — a mosquito could have done it. And what did the world hand me? An act of kindness.

Well that seems to be the road less traveled by these days.

Could a simple act make all the difference? I don’t know. But it did that day.

So why don’t you try it someday: all you groveling, ignorant, know-it-all, money-grubbing, self-centered, rich, cheap, self-serving politicians in the United States? Or why don’t you just shut up.

Vote for Gina!

Gina 2036!