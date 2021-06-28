The First Amendment

I can understand not believing in God. I can understand not believing in the government. I can’t understand not believing in duct tape.

I bring this up in light of the suit filed in federal court in Mississippi by a trio of atheists, the Mississippi Humanist Association and American Atheists Inc. over license plates that include the state seal. At the bottom of the seal is the phrase “In God We Trust.”

I should note that the seal on the plate is pretty small. If you can read it on the car in front of you, you’re about to crash and you’d better trust in God. It’s pretty easy not to notice.

I’m not taking sides here. The opening sentence of the complaint is perfectly reasonable: “No state may force a person to be a mouthpiece for the government’s preferred message.”

But is that what this is really about? All you need is a tiny piece of duct tape at the bottom of your license plate and you’re no longer a mouthpiece.

There are other alternatives to litigation. A bumper sticker, perhaps, with an arrow pointing at the license plate that says, “No, I don’t.”

Or red devil mud flaps.

I expect religious people to insist that everyone else believe the same things they do. I don’t expect nonreligious people to care what anyone says or does. It seems to me that atheists should just be shaking their heads and ignoring slogans. But maybe they want a turn at dictating behavior. It’s only fair.

My favorite part of the complaint is the description of one of the plaintiffs as someone who not only objects to the slogan but also refuses to pay a $62 fee for a specialty plate without the phrase “in order to avoid giving the state any additional money that she believes it would mismanage.”

Now that’s some real commitment to not believing.

We may soon find out who gets to believe in courts.

Snap decision. It’s one of my duties here to point out when news coverage misses the point of a story.

You probably read about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week in Mahanoy Area School Dist. v. B.L. That was the one in which a high school student got booted off a cheerleading team for using swear words on a group Snapchat message while off campus.

You might have been led to believe this was a First Amendment ruling.

OK, it was, but there was another more important lesson.

Consider what happened. The student used Snapchat to talk privately to her friends. Snapchat deletes stuff after 24 hours. The message should have come and gone.

Instead, some of those friends copied the message and started passing it around. The next thing you know, the U.S. Supreme Court is talking about a cheerleader gone rogue.

The lesson: you’re not safe from posterity on Snapchat.

Secondary lesson: your “friends” may not be your friends?

You’ve been warned.