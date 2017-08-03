That’s Illegal

LAS VEGAS — The FTC charged Blair McNea et al. with running 59 illegal negative-option “personal care” websites to dupe people into ordering products for which they are charged repeatedly; click headline to see the defendants in Federal Court.

Here are the defendants: Revmountain LLC; Roadrunner B2C LLC dba Revgo; Wave Rock LLC; Juniper Solutions LLC; Jasper Woods LLC; Wheeler Peak Marketing LLC; Roirunner LLC; Cherry Blitz LLC; Flat Iron Avenue LLC; Absolutely Working LLC; Three Lakes LLC; Bridge Ford LLC; How and Why LLC; Spruce River LLC; Trimxt LLC; Elation White LLC; Ivorypro LLC; Doing What’s Possible LLC; Revguard LLC; Revlive! LLC; Blue Rocket Brands LLC; Convertis LLC; Convertis Marketing LLC; Turtle Mountains LLC; Boulder Black Diamond LLC; Mint House LLC; Thunder Avenue LLC; University And Folsom LLC; Boulder Creek Internet Solutions Inc.; Walnut Street Marketing Inc.; Snow Sale LLC; Brand Force LLC; Wild Farms LLC; Salamonie River LLC; Indigo Systems LLC; Night Watch Group LLC; Newport Crossing LLC; Greenville Creek LLC; Brookville LaneLLC; Anasazi Management Partners LLC; Honey Lake LLC; Condor Canyon LLC; Brass Triangle LLC; Solid Ice LLC; Sandstone Beach LLC; Desert Gecko LLC; Blizzardwhite LLC; Action Pro White LLC; First Class Whitening LLC; Spark Whitening LLC; Titanwhite LLC; Dental Pro At Home LLC; Smile Pro Direct LLC; Circle of Youth Skincare LLC; Dermaglam LLC; Sedona Beauty Secrets LLC; Bellaathome LLC; Skinnyiq LLC; Body Tropical LLC; Blair McNea; Danielle Foss; and Jennifer Johnson.

Like this: Like Loading...