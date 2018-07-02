Thai Rescuers Locate Missing Boys and Coach Alive in Cave

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said late Monday that the 13 were being rescued.

He said, “We found them safe. But the operation isn’t over.”

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach went missing when flooding trapped them after entering the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on June 23.

Efforts to rescue the 13 have captivated Thailand.

